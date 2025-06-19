Is Cell C 'now on South Africa's best network'? MTN bristles at the claim

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled that Cell C’s advertising claim, “Now on SA’s Best Network”, is misleading and in breach of the Code of Advertising Practice. The ruling follows a complaint lodged by MTN, which argued that Cell C was creating a false impression about the quality and ownership of its mobile network.

The claim appeared across a wide range of media including Cell C’s website, social media, printed promotional material, in-store signage, and outdoor advertising, always with the message that Cell C is “now on SA’s best network”. In most instances, the claim was paired with a call to action encouraging consumers to switch to Cell C, using slogans such as “#SwitchToSee” and “One SIM...to live your best life on SA’s best network”.

The complaint

MTN objected to the claim, pointing out that Cell C does not operate South Africa’s best mobile network and has not been awarded that status by any independent testing body. Instead, Cell C’s coverage relies on infrastructure supplied through roaming agreements with other operators – including MTN and Vodacom.

MTN cited independent reports such as MyBroadband’s Mobile Network Quality Report for Q1 2025 and Umlaut’s 2024 Best in Test, both of which ranked MTN as the country’s leading network in terms of speed, reliability, and overall performance.

MTN argued that Cell C was effectively attributing these network accolades to itself, misleading consumers into believing that the Cell C network – not MTN’s – had received the awards. The company said the use of the phrase “now on SA’s best network” was a deliberate attempt to obscure the truth: that Cell C customers are simply roaming on infrastructure maintained by other operators, primarily MTN.

Cell C’s response

In response, Cell C acknowledged that it is not a member of the ARB and therefore not bound by its jurisdiction. Nonetheless, it chose to respond to the complaint.

Cell C defended its claim, saying that it is widely known in the market that its customers roam on both MTN and Vodacom’s networks – both of which have been recognised in various tests as providing top-tier service in different areas. The company argued that stating it is “now on SA’s best network” is factually accurate, given that its customers are connecting through these leading networks.

Cell C insisted it was not claiming to own or operate the best network itself, but merely stating that its customers now benefit from being on the best available infrastructure in the country.

The ARB’s findings

The ARB found the advertising to be misleading on several grounds.

Firstly, it noted that the use of the word “now” suggests a recent change or improvement, leading consumers to believe something new had occurred – such as Cell C launching or acquiring a superior network. However, Cell C’s roaming agreements with MTN and Vodacom have been in place for years, making the implied “newness” of the claim inaccurate.

Secondly, the use of the singular “SA’s best network” – rather than “networks” – creates the impression that Cell C operates a single, superior network, when in fact it relies on third-party infrastructure that varies depending on location.

Thirdly, the ARB found that the context in which the claim is used – often tied to incentives to switch from other providers – amplifies the misleading nature of the message. The overall impression given is that moving to Cell C would provide access to a network superior to competitors, when in many cases consumers switching from MTN or Vodacom would simply remain on the same infrastructure.

“The only logical reason for including the word ‘now’ is to deceive customers into thinking something has changed, when by all accounts, nothing has,” the ARB said in its ruling.

Although Cell C is not a member of the ARB and cannot be compelled to comply, the ARB has instructed its members, including media platforms and publishers, not to accept or publish any advertising from Cell C that includes the claim “now on SA’s best network”.