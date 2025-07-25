Sibanye-Stillwater names Richard Cox as chief regional officer of Southern Africa

Sibanye-Stillwater has appointed Richard Cox as its chief regional officer of the Southern African region. Cox had been serving as acting CRO: SA region since May 2025, and before that was executive vice-president: processing for the SA region.

Sibanye-Stillwater has appointed Richard Cox as its chief regional officer of the Southern African region. Image credit: Sibanye-Stillwater.

Cox joined Sibanye-Stillwater in November 2020 as senior vice-president: strategy advisor before being promoted to EVP: SA region gold operations in February 2021 and EVP: processing, SA region in April 2024.

He has extensive experience in the mining industry and has occupied various leadership roles across a range of commodities and geographies, including at Anglo American Platinum (Valterra), at Anglo American North Americas in project work and at AngloGold Ashanti’s South African and Malian operations.

Cox holds a BSc in Mining from the University of the Witwatersrand, an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science and has completed the Stanford Executive Programme at the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

Group CEO Neal Froneman commented on his appointment: We welcome Richard's promotion to the C-suite, and his appointment as CRO: SA region. He ably stepped in as acting CRO: SA region in May 2025, filling a critical role previously occupied by CEO designate Richard Stewart, ensuring continuity and confirming his capability.

“His appointment followed an intensive recruitment process involving both internal and external candidates. His appointment highlights the quality and depth of internal leadership at Sibanye-Stillwater and validates our succession processes.”