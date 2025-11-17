South Africa
    Hidden truths, hunting treasure and heroes on the History Channel

    From buried mysteries to iconic figures, the History Channel Africa uncovers stories that shaped history this November and December. It is a festive season filled with delving into the extraordinary on DStv 186.
    Issued by Hearst Networks Africa
    17 Nov 2025
    In pursuit of answers, the Curse of Skinwalker Ranch investigators have returned for season 6 (every Friday at 7.25pm). In a secluded spot of the Uintah Basin, in Utah in the US, lies one of the most paranormal places on earth - Skinwalker Ranch. This season the team push their investigation for answers to the long-running paranormal and UFO events with the use of new technology. Season 6 unearths bizarre clues, a shocking phenomenon, a mysterious bubble, and an intriguing encounter.

    Catch a glimpse here -

    From buried mysteries to the most infamous criminals in history, the hunt for truth continues. In Original Gangsters with Sean Bean (Tuesdays at 7.25pm until 2 December), British actor Sean Bean delves into the lives of the world’s most notorious criminals, including the real Peaky Blinders and Al Capone. Revealing the truth about the gangsters’ nefarious activities, Bean puts on his detective hat as he separates the fact from fiction. Original Gangsters with Sean Bean is a gritty look at the chaos, the chases, the blood, the guts, and the glory, bringing these legends to life as never before.

    Here's a sneak peek

    Another big name on the History Channel this November is award-winning actor, producer and director Laurence Fishburne. History’s Greatest Mysteries with Laurence Fishburne returns for season 6 (every Saturday at 8.15pm). This season uses new evidence to unravel details behind mysteries like the Roswell UFO debris, the Franklin Expedition, which disappeared searching for the Northwest Passage, and the Yeti. Hosted and narrated by Fishburne, each episode unpacks dark and compelling facts with the help of top historians, authors, scientists, and researchers.

    In larger-than-life figures of a different kind, Sitting Bull is a new documentary event starting Sunday 30 November at 8.15pm. One of history’s most powerful Native American leaders, and almost certainly its most famous, Sitting Bull unified tribes in their resistance to white settlers and US government oppression. This two-part documentary special charts the extraordinary life of the renowned leader of the Lakota people. Refusing to back down, Sitting Bull gathers an unprecedented alliance of Native nations, becomes an international celebrity with Buffalo Bill Cody, and fights against seemingly impossible odds to save his people and their culture.

    Whether it’s history’s heroes or hidden hoards, every discovery holds a story waiting to be told. In December the History Channel asks what stories our treasures tell, as Storage Wars returns for its 16th season weekdays at 6.10pm, on 8 December. The curiosity-sparking reality show brings back fan-favorite buyers and fierce bidding wars. But for the first time, episodes run longer, giving viewers even more drama and discoveries.

    From unearthing hidden treasures to exploring sacred ones, Holy History takes viewers on a journey of faith and discovery over Christmas time - every Sunday and Monday evening, starting 14 December. Jesus Crown of Thorns, starting Sunday 14 December at 8.15pm, tells the story of Jesus Christ as a gripping docuseries, set against the backdrop of 1st-century Judea where he emerges as a revolutionary figure challenging authority at the time. Season two of Jesus Crown of Thorns will explore Jesus’ ministry and the social unrest it sparked. Following straight on from season 2, season 3 of Jesus Crown of Thorns will depict the final week of Jesus’s life in Jerusalem, followed by his crucifixion and resurrection.

    Whether it’s uncovering ancient relics, chasing hidden riches, or revisiting history’s great figures, every story reminds us that history is waiting to be explored Journey through time with the History Channel on DStv 186 this November and December.

    See more here - https://www.youtube.com/@HISTORYSA

