    BME names Meagan van den Berg its MD for Africa

    16 Jul 2025
    16 Jul 2025
    Meagan van den Berg will support BME’s blasting operations across Africa (excluding South Africa) as well as the global metallurgy operations as its new managing director for Africa.
    Meagan van den Berg will support BME’s blasting operations across Africa. Image supplied.
    Meagan van den Berg will support BME’s blasting operations across Africa. Image supplied.

    BME, a member of the Omnia Group, has developed a strong footprint in Africa since its inception in South Africa in 1984 – while also expanding internationally by establishing operations in North America, Indonesia and Australia.

    According to BME MD Ralf Hennecke, the new position will reinforce BME’s strategic growth in Africa (north of SA) and internationally, leveraging the company’s innovation and supply chain security to further enable global scalability.

    “We are very pleased to welcome a person of Meagan’s calibre and experience into our executive team,” said Hennecke.

    “We believe she will bring significant value to our business at this exciting time of our development in Africa and beyond.”

    Van Den Berg has 16 years of experience in the mining and explosives industry in Southern Africa, starting her career working as a mining engineer and explosives engineer.

    She has held management, executive and board positions, and has led diverse and multicultural teams across various countries, fostering collaboration and driving results in highly regulated and dynamic environments.

    She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in mining engineering from the University of the Witwatersrand and a Master of Business Administration from the Gordon Institute of Business Science.

