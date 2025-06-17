ESG NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise
    Leanne Emery-Hunter named Tshikululu Social Investments CEO

    17 Jun 2025
    17 Jun 2025
    Leanne Emery-Hunter will serve as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Tshikululu Social Investments from Tuesday, 17 June 2025.
    Image supplied. Newly appointed Tshikululu CEO Leanne Emery-Hunter
    Image supplied. Newly appointed Tshikululu CEO Leanne Emery-Hunter

    Emery-Hunter has a strong record of leading innovative, high-impact organisations, having most recently been the chief commercial officer of the Youth Employment Service (Yes), a private sector-led programme focused on addressing youth unemployment. Further underscoring her credentials, Emery-Hunter holds an MBA with distinction from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) and was a finalist in the 2022 TransUnion Rising Star Awards (public and private).

    “I am honoured to join Tshikululu, an organisation with a proud legacy of driving meaningful change through strategic social investment. As we look to the future, I’m excited to build on this foundation and explore bold, innovative ways to deepen our impact and help shape a more inclusive, resilient South Africa,” says Emery-Hunter.

    Tshikululu works with social investors and partners to design and implement high-impact social investment strategies, social development programmes and environment, social and governance (ESG) solutions to address poverty, inequality and unemployment in South Africa. Since 1998, Tshikululu has facilitated millions in funding toward sustainable, measurable development outcomes. Over the past year, Tshikululu has managed social investments that directly benefit 180 social partners on behalf of their clients countrywide.

