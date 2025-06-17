Eastern Cape floods claim 90 lives amid ongoing relief efforts

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government says the number of fatalities from this week’s devastating floods has risen from 88 to 90.

In a statement on 15 June 2025, the provincial government said it remained committed to a “coordinated compassionate response that unites government, non-governmental organisations and local leadership” as communities continue to grapple with the aftermath of the floods.

"In partnership with NGOs and faith-based organisations, the province has been and continues to provide emergency relief to affected households following the recent floods that left several fatalities, displaced households, caused significant infrastructure damage, and disrupted livelihoods across the province, with OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities bearing the brunt.

“The latest report has indicated an increase in the number of fatalities from 88 to 90, as previously reported,” said the provincial government.

Out of the 90 fatalities, 60 are adults and 30 children, while 48 are male and 42 females.

Through the Department of Health, post-mortems have been completed with 80 bodies having been positively identified and 77 bodies released to families.

The provincial government said it remained in close contact with affected families to provide necessities and psychosocial support, with the Council of Churches also providing spiritual healing to the grieving families.

The provision of emergency relief to thousands of the displaced residents in the OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities is still in progress.

“About 2686 residents were left homeless and are currently accommodated in various shelters and provided with three meals a day and all the essential necessities.

“Progress has been made in restoration of basic services in the affected areas. In the Amathole District, water provision has resumed, with the full pumping system still being restored.

“However, water supply in some communities is still limited, and residents are urged to continue using water sparingly, as water will not return to all affected places at once, as the system may take time to fully recover.”

In OR Tambo, water has partially been restored in various areas, with some areas expected to get water supply by the end of Sunday.

Water tankers from both municipalities, Department of Water and Sanitation, and the Gift of the Givers continue with the provision of water in affected communities.

The provincial government said plans were underway to hold a Provincial Day of Mourning on Thursday, 19 June 2025, in Decoligny Village, in Mthatha.

Residents have been urged to report persons who went missing in the areas that were affected by the floods to law enforcement.

This as rescue operations continue.

“The provincial government continues to monitor the situation. Our rescue and recovery teams continue to comb the affected areas.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area to offer support and assess the damage. He was accompanied by government officials, key ministers, the premier, and local government representatives.

The president offered his condolences to those who had lost loved ones.