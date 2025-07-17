More #WPRDAY2025
NWU finds ARVs in SA water sources, sparking govt probe
The research was conducted by the NWU’s Unit for Environmental Sciences and Management and the Africa Unit for Transdisciplinary Health Research.
It found that ARVs appear to be entering water resources through municipal wastewater treatment systems, which were usually not designed to remove such chemicals.
The report titled Quantification, fate, and hazard assessment of HIV-ARVs in water resources, revealed significant concentrations of ARVs in water sources, particularly downstream of wastewater treatment plants.
The drugs most frequently detected were lopinavir and efavirenz, with concentrations at some sites far exceeding global norms.
According to the study, this is attributed to South Africa’s large-scale HIV treatment programme, the most extensive of its kind worldwide.
The research highlighted alarming effects on aquatic ecosystems and wastewater management systems.
Freshwater snails exposed to ARVs exhibited altered embryonic development, while bacteriophages – viruses critical to controlling bacteria in wastewater treatment – were significantly impacted.
“Such disruptions could lead to bacterial bloom and reduced water quality. The consumption of any type of exogenous drug by any organism in sufficient quantities may interfere with the regulation of metabolic systems and bring about adverse effects. The presence of antiretrovirals in water can be considered a hidden or latent risk," the report noted.
The report was submitted to the Water Research Commission (WRC).
The DWS said it will engage the university on its findings and potential impacts.
“This will be done in conjunction with the Water Research Commission and the Department of Health,” the department said in a statement.
Source: SAnews.gov.za
