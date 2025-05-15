Education Higher Education
    National dialogue outreach session with former president Thabo Mbeki

    The North-West University (NWU) in partnership with the Strategic Dialogue Group (SDG) and the Thabo Mbeki Foundation will host former president Thabo Mbeki for the inaugural session of the national dialogue discussions.
    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    4 Jul 2025
    4 Jul 2025
    National dialogue outreach session with former president Thabo Mbeki

    This event takes place on Saturday, 5 July 2025, at the Auditorium on the NWU’s Potchefstroom Campus from 9am to 2.30pm, and attendees can join either in-person, or online.

    The theme of the event is Reimagining the North West Province and it forms part of a larger initiative that brings together diverse stakeholders to discuss and address critical issues facing the country.

    The NWU is proud to be the host of this seminal National Dialogue Outreach Session. As a university committed to academic excellence, social justice, and meaningful engagement, we recognise the critical importance of creating inclusive platforms for reflection, dialogue, and collective problem-solving. Events such as these not only honour our democratic values but also reaffirm our role as a catalyst for transformation and development within the North West Province.

    By welcoming former president Thabo Mbeki and other esteemed stakeholders, we embrace our responsibility to help reimagine and reshape the future of our province and our nation.

    If you would like to cover the event, please follow the RSVP link, and also confirm your attendance by replying to this invitation. Please indicate if you will be bringing a camera crew and how many people will be attending. Each member of your crew must also reply to the RSVP link.

  • Date: Saturday 5 July 2025
  • Time: 9am to 2.30pm
  • Place: Auditorium, North-West University, Potchefstroom
  • RSVP link
  • YouTube livestream link

    Thabo Mbeki, North-West University, NWU
    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
    Let's do Biz