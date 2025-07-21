North-West University to host Inter-Schools Spelling Bee Competition

As part of its ongoing community engagement efforts, the North-West University (NWU) Mahikeng Campus, in partnership with the North West Department of Education, will host the 2025 Inter-Schools Spelling Bee Competition on 16 August 2025 at the Mmabana Arts Centre, Mahikeng.

This initiative stems from the success of the NWU Intercampus Spelling Bee in 2024, where Hon. MEC for Education Ms Viola Motsumi emphasised the importance of encouraging language proficiency and academic excellence at high school level. In response, the Mahikeng Campus proudly brings this event to high school learners across the province.

With much enthusiasm and expectation, MEC Motsumi says the spelling bee will help learners with language proficiency.

“Our partnership with North-West University on this spelling bee is a celebration of the power of words and is set to assist learners with language proficiency. Language is not just a school subject, it is the foundation for critical thinking, confidence, and opportunities in life. By engaging our learners in a competition that values excellence in Setswana, Afrikaans, and English, we are nurturing a generation that will communicate, innovate, and lead in a multilingual South Africa,” expresses Motsumi.

The university delegates will be led by the deputy vice-chancellor, Prof. Sonia Swanepoel, whereas the MEC for Education in North West province, Hon. Ms Motsumi is expected to deliver a keynote address to learners, teachers, and university delegates, reinforcing the importance of language development and literacy in basic education.

Competition overview

The spelling bee will be conducted in three official NWU languages – English, Afrikaans, and Setswana – to reflect the university’s multilingual commitment and cultural diversity.

Two rounds of competition

Preliminary Round (Oral):

Held in the morning session to determine finalists per language category.

(Top 10 spellers in each language advance to the finals.)



Held in the morning session to determine finalists per language category. Final Round (Oral Knockout):Spellers will compete in an elimination-style oral round to crown the top three winners per language.

The event will be facilitated by the NWU Debating Union, School of Languages, and campus Arts Coordinators.

Each participating school is encouraged to enter three learners per language (English, Afrikaans, Setswana). Schools may still participate if unable to field candidates in all three categories. NWU will provide breakfast and lunch to all learners and accompanying teachers. Transport costs are to be covered by participating schools.

Events details

Date: Saturday, 16 August 2025

Time: 09h00 – 16h00

Venue: Building A5_CLB 106, North-West University, Mahikeng Campus

We cordially invite media representatives to attend and cover this dynamic academic event that celebrates language, culture, and youth empowerment by confirming attendance with Phenyo Mokgothu on 076 687 9250 or az.ca.uwn@uhtogkom.oynehp.



