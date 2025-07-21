South Africa
Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

North-West University (NWU)University of PretoriaRichfieldAfdaGordon Institute of Business ScienceSesekoSACAPOxford University PressCambriLearnImpaqThink Digital AcademyFalse Bay CollegeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    North-West University to host Inter-Schools Spelling Bee Competition

    As part of its ongoing community engagement efforts, the North-West University (NWU) Mahikeng Campus, in partnership with the North West Department of Education, will host the 2025 Inter-Schools Spelling Bee Competition on 16 August 2025 at the Mmabana Arts Centre, Mahikeng.
    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    14 Aug 2025
    14 Aug 2025
    North-West University to host Inter-Schools Spelling Bee Competition

    This initiative stems from the success of the NWU Intercampus Spelling Bee in 2024, where Hon. MEC for Education Ms Viola Motsumi emphasised the importance of encouraging language proficiency and academic excellence at high school level. In response, the Mahikeng Campus proudly brings this event to high school learners across the province.

    With much enthusiasm and expectation, MEC Motsumi says the spelling bee will help learners with language proficiency.

    “Our partnership with North-West University on this spelling bee is a celebration of the power of words and is set to assist learners with language proficiency. Language is not just a school subject, it is the foundation for critical thinking, confidence, and opportunities in life. By engaging our learners in a competition that values excellence in Setswana, Afrikaans, and English, we are nurturing a generation that will communicate, innovate, and lead in a multilingual South Africa,” expresses Motsumi.

    The university delegates will be led by the deputy vice-chancellor, Prof. Sonia Swanepoel, whereas the MEC for Education in North West province, Hon. Ms Motsumi is expected to deliver a keynote address to learners, teachers, and university delegates, reinforcing the importance of language development and literacy in basic education.

    Competition overview

    The spelling bee will be conducted in three official NWU languages – English, Afrikaans, and Setswana – to reflect the university’s multilingual commitment and cultural diversity.

    Two rounds of competition

    • Preliminary Round (Oral):
      Held in the morning session to determine finalists per language category.
      (Top 10 spellers in each language advance to the finals.)
    • Final Round (Oral Knockout):

      Spellers will compete in an elimination-style oral round to crown the top three winners per language.

    The event will be facilitated by the NWU Debating Union, School of Languages, and campus Arts Coordinators.

    Each participating school is encouraged to enter three learners per language (English, Afrikaans, Setswana). Schools may still participate if unable to field candidates in all three categories. NWU will provide breakfast and lunch to all learners and accompanying teachers. Transport costs are to be covered by participating schools.

    Events details

    Date: Saturday, 16 August 2025
    Time: 09h00 – 16h00
    Venue: Building A5_CLB 106, North-West University, Mahikeng Campus

    We cordially invite media representatives to attend and cover this dynamic academic event that celebrates language, culture, and youth empowerment by confirming attendance with Phenyo Mokgothu on 076 687 9250 or az.ca.uwn@uhtogkom.oynehp.

    Read more: North-West University, NWU, Spelling Bee, Sonia Swanepoel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz