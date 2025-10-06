South Africa
    Veteran broadcaster Tim Modise to deliver public lecture on media and cultural identity in SA

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    6 Oct 2025
    6 Oct 2025
    The North-West University (NWU), through the Indigenous Language Media in Africa (ILMA) research niche area, in collaboration with the Tim Modise Foundation, invites members of the media to a special public lecture by one of South Africa’s most experienced broadcasters, Tim Modise.
    Tim Modise
    Tim Modise

    The lecture, titled Perspectives on the broadcast media as the cultural expression of the democratic South Africa, will explore the powerful role of media in shaping cultural identity in the country’s democratic era.

    For Modise, this occasion represents a homecoming. His illustrious broadcasting career began at Radio Bop in Mahikeng before he rose to national prominence as an anchor of leading programmes such as Good Morning South Africa, Agenda, Lekgotleng le Modise, Modise ka 9, and the historic election broadcasts of 1994 and 1999. Over more than three decades, Modise has worked across multiple platforms including SABC TV and Radio, eNCA, Business Day TV, Radio 702, SAFM, Metro FM, BBC Radio, Soweto TV, M-Net Carte Blanche, and Radio Bop.

    He has received numerous accolades, including being named SABC Broadcaster of the Year (1991), his induction into the South African Radio Hall of Fame (2011), and the Reconciliation Award from the Institute of Reconciliation and Justice conferred by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Internationally, he was honoured with the Human Rights Award by the Jaime Brunet Foundation at the University of Navarra in Spain.

    The event is detailed as follows:

  • Date: Monday, 6 October 2025
  • Time: 12pm – 3pm
  • Venue: Building A1, Room 261, Mahikeng Campus, North-West University

    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
    Let's do Biz