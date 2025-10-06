Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Direct Account Executive Johannesburg
- Sales Executive Cape Town
- Internship - Executive Assistant Sandton
- Internship - Executive Assistant Sandton
- Advertising Sales Position Durban
- Sales Intern Johannesburg
- Journalist Centurion
- Motoring Journalist Pretoria
- Journalism Internship Centurion
- Media Volunteers Needed South Africa
Veteran broadcaster Tim Modise to deliver public lecture on media and cultural identity in SA
The lecture, titled Perspectives on the broadcast media as the cultural expression of the democratic South Africa, will explore the powerful role of media in shaping cultural identity in the country’s democratic era.
For Modise, this occasion represents a homecoming. His illustrious broadcasting career began at Radio Bop in Mahikeng before he rose to national prominence as an anchor of leading programmes such as Good Morning South Africa, Agenda, Lekgotleng le Modise, Modise ka 9, and the historic election broadcasts of 1994 and 1999. Over more than three decades, Modise has worked across multiple platforms including SABC TV and Radio, eNCA, Business Day TV, Radio 702, SAFM, Metro FM, BBC Radio, Soweto TV, M-Net Carte Blanche, and Radio Bop.
He has received numerous accolades, including being named SABC Broadcaster of the Year (1991), his induction into the South African Radio Hall of Fame (2011), and the Reconciliation Award from the Institute of Reconciliation and Justice conferred by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Internationally, he was honoured with the Human Rights Award by the Jaime Brunet Foundation at the University of Navarra in Spain.
The event is detailed as follows:
- Celebrating history of SADiLaR: A testament to heritage and innovation06 Oct 14:54
- Veteran broadcaster Tim Modise to deliver public lecture on media and cultural identity in SA06 Oct 12:21
- Youth unemployment hovers at crisis levels - we need to empower entrepreneurs03 Oct 16:55
- NWU to host colloquium honouring Professor John Makhene10 Sep 10:44
- Announcing the 2025 NWU OER fellows and SADiLaR OER champions08 Sep 11:45