Above The Noise: How EchoHouse helped The EU connect with Africa’s youth

Policy language is often heavy, abstract, and far removed from everyday realities. The European Union wanted to change this perception in Africa, especially among young people. The challenge: make topics like disinformation, migration, peace, and multilateralism feel relatable, local, and worth engaging with.

“Above The Noise” was the answer. It was a podcast and content program co-created by EchoHouse, Stratcom Pro, the European External Action Service (EEAS), JD Works, and GOPA PACE. It turned policy priorities into conversations led by young African creators and cultural figures. Instead of broadcasts from institutions, youth audiences saw and heard peers like themselves discussing big issues candidly.

The podcast was shot in 5 different countries and featuring dynamic young Africans, and influential creators from Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Chad, and South Africa. Instead of a traditional, top-down communication strategy, the “Above The Noise” championed a peer-to-peer dialogue, creating a safe and engaging space where these vital issues could be explored from diverse, lived perspectives.

EchoHouse’s special business unit called BA:KO By EchoHouse, that has been set up to lead the execution of cross-country 360 marketing communications campaigns provided the strategic and execution oversight of this campaign.

What made it different

Local-first approach: narratives shaped by youth in Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Chad, and South Africa.



Peer-to-peer storytelling: rooftop conversations where disagreement, nuance, and authenticity were welcome.



Platform-native content: reels, cutdowns, and carousels designed for where youth actually spend time online.

Impact at a glance

The campaign's impact extends far beyond its innovative concept. The numbers speak for themselves, demonstrating a powerful connection with the target demographic.

50M+ views across digital platforms



19M engagements



12K new followers on EU’s local channels



20 rooftop talks, >80 videos, 136 content pieces, 208 posts

Why it worked

The success of “Above The Noise” lay in authenticity and collaboration. By prioritising youth voices, respecting cultural nuance, and crafting for platform-native consumption, “Above The Noise” became a blueprint for modern public diplomacy. The focus was not about pushing messages down, it was about creating space for dialogue.

EchoHouse CEO, Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba summarised it best: “We cut through conventional static by empowering youth voices to explore complex issues with creators they trust, making policy practical and relatable.”

The execution of “Above The Noise” demonstrated a forward-thinking approach that bypasses traditional media gatekeepers, reaching young Africans directly on platforms they actively engage with.



