Pan African marketing just got easier for global brands: Connect with BA:KO By EchoHouse

A new gateway for brands to access African consumer markets has opened in South Africa, with the official launch of a groundbreaking new venture, BA:KO By EchoHouse, on 19 May 2025.

This marks a new era for brands aiming to connect authentically with diverse demographics across the continent. BA:KO By EchoHouse is a brand that that becomes your ultimate B2B partner in navigating the multifaceted and nuanced landscape of African markets.

BA:KO By EchoHouse’s Unique Model

Unlike traditional advertising agencies, BA:KO By EchoHouse brand specializes in B2B services, focusing on providing agencies and brands with the tools, insights and local expertise necessary to thrive in Africa.

In short: we bridge the gap between global brands and the African market. As evidence of its unique proposition, BA:KO By EchoHouse is already representing Johnnie Walker across Southern, Western and Central Africa. It also recently closed a deal with YouTube Africa as its digital agency.

Our in-depth knowledge of country specific youth culture, in particular – and consumer behaviour ensures that campaigns are not just translated, but transformed to resonate with regional audiences.

With a keen understanding of consumer trends among youth across various African territories, BA:KO By EchoHouse offers bespoke creative frameworks that are both cost-efficient and fully compliant.

While we are a proudly South African agency, our network extends across the continent. This broad reach allows us to provide a continent-wide strategy with localized execution.

“At BA:KO By EchoHouse, we’re not just opening doors to new markets; we’re pioneering a new way of thinking, connecting global brands with the immeasurable potential of Africa. Our mission is to facilitate not just transactions, but transformations in how businesses view and engage with our continent,” says the CEO of the BA:KO By EchoHouse brand, Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba. “With our deep-rooted knowledge and dynamic approach, we’re here to ensure that every brand we partner with can navigate, grow and succeed in Africa.”

Powered By EchoHouse

BA:KO – which means ‘one Africa’ in the Akan dialect – is positioned in South Africa to provide Pan African marketing solutions to brands and agencies looking to execute key marketing efforts in other parts of Africa.

BA:KO By EchoHouse will connect with the footprint EchoHouse has established in various parts of Africa including Western, Southern, Central and Eastern parts of Africa to ensure that country local nuisances are factored into marketing efforts.

With a formidable network of resources and expertise – including access to the largest youth network in Africa! – EchoHouse provides a robust ecosystem for brand development through its comprehensive services in digital and creative marketing, content creation, experiential events and influencer management.

Established in 2008, EchoHouse entered the industry during a pivotal period with the rise of social media, forging partnerships with Vodafone and Guinness Ghana to develop highly successful brand identities. Vodafone X made waves in the industry through a viral campaign centred around a youth-focused product which was adored and widely discussed by the demographic. Over time, numerous campaigns have emerged, exceeding this initial success with unparalleled creativity.

EchoHouse capitalised on the rapid uptake of social media through its digital business unit, Digit, and during the Covid-19 pandemic, seamlessly transitioned into Influencer Marketing with the launch of its initiative, Influencer Africa. This service assists both brands and agencies in connecting with verified content creators to promote their products and services.

At our heart, both BA:KO By EchoHouse and EchoHouse are passionately youth-forward, committed to youth empowerment through access to creative careers and cultivating opportunities for youth to thrive.

It’s this foundation that allows BA:KO By EchoHouse to leverage a vast network of creative talent, ensuring that every campaign is both innovative and culturally relevant.

Our mission at BA:KO by EchoHouse is clear – to open up African markets for global brands by providing:

Access: we simplify the process of entering new markets with our on-the-ground expertise and infrastructure.



Insight: our deep dive into consumer insights across different African countries helps tailor marketing efforts that truly speak to the local populace.



Execution: from strategy to implementation, BA:KO By EchoHouse ensures that every campaign is executed with precision, creativity and cultural sensitivity.



Youth: as the ‘lifeline of youth culture’, EchoHouse provides BA:KO By EchoHouse partners with access to the largest youth network in Africa.

As BA:KO By EchoHouse opens its doors in South Africa, we are not just launching a business; we are launching a movement towards more inclusive, effective and culturally resonant marketing across Africa that will shape the continent’s future. Join us as we redefine how global brands can thrive in this dynamic continent. Here’s to new beginnings, and era-defining creative marketing with BA:KO By EchoHouse, as your gateway to Africa.

One Africa. One agency.



