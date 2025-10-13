South Africa
Education Higher Education
    Empowering voices: SADiLaR women champion leadership at the Women Leaders in Higher Education Summit

    A group of dynamic women from the South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR) recently participated in the Women Leaders in Higher Education Summit, hosted at the University of Johannesburg on 24 to 25 September 2025.
    By Lihle Sosibo, issued by North-West University (NWU)
    13 Oct 2025
    The two-day summit served as a powerful platform for women in academia to exchange ideas, share experiences, and reimagine leadership within higher education. For SADiLaR, this participation was more than just a matter of attendance. It was a strategic step in advancing the centre’s vision of inclusive leadership, good governance, and equitable representation in South Africa’s research landscape.

    “This summit directly contributes to SADiLaR’s vision by ensuring that its women professionals are capacitated to take on leadership roles in national and international projects, contribute to policy development, and act as role models for the next generation of scholars and support teams,” said Lebogang Boemo, project manager at SADiLaR, who advocated for the organisation’s involvement in this summit.

    Leadership, governance, and empowerment

    The summit programme featured thought-provoking keynote sessions, engaging panel discussions, and interactive workshops on key themes such as transformational leadership in higher education, governance, ethics, and accountability, mentorship and capacity-building, and building leadership for the future.

    Through these dialogues, SADiLaR’s delegates gained:

  • Practical governance insights to strengthen transparent and ethical decision-making in the organisation.
  • Leadership skills to manage strategic projects with confidence and impact.
  • Networking opportunities with women leaders across the country, opening pathways for collaboration and mentorship.
  • Personal empowerment inspired by stories of resilience, balance, and visionary leadership.

    Driving the women’s agenda forward

    The summit reaffirmed SADiLaR’s strong belief that women are not just participants in higher education; they are drivers of transformation and innovation. By empowering women to lead, SADiLaR enhances its institutional strength and ensures that its governance model remains inclusive, transparent, and forward-thinking.

    “For me, the sessions reinforced the role of mentorship, collaboration, and resilience in shaping the next generation of leaders,” shared Tshelo Mlangeni, senior administrative assistant at SADiLaR.

    Lihle Sosibo, communications manager, reflected that the event was “an influential platform dedicated to fostering leadership, innovation, and equity within the higher education sector. Our participation marked not only a celebration of women’s achievements but also an opportunity to strengthen our leadership capabilities and contribute meaningfully towards SADiLaR’s strategic vision.”

    Thato Bambo, senior administration officer at SADiLaR made the following observations: “Attending this summit was an inspiring and empowering experience. The event brought together passionate, trailblazing women from across the academic spectrum to share their insights, challenges, and successes in leadership. Engaging panel discussions, thought-provoking keynote speeches, and meaningful networking opportunities created a space of collaboration and growth. The summit not only highlighted the importance of representation and equity in higher education but also reignited a collective commitment to fostering inclusive and transformative leadership.”

    A renewed commitment to leadership

    As SADiLaR’s women return from the summit, they bring back invaluable insights, renewed energy, and a shared commitment to championing leadership excellence, inclusivity, and women’s empowerment. Their participation reflects SADiLaR’s ongoing dedication to building a workplace where women’s voices are heard, leadership is shared, and progress is collective.

    Through initiatives like these, SADiLaR continues to be a beacon of good governance and inclusive leadership – empowering voices, inspiring change, and shaping the future of higher education in South Africa.

    North-West University, SADiLaR, Lihle Sosibo
    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
