Empowering voices: SADiLaR women champion leadership at the Women Leaders in Higher Education Summit

A group of dynamic women from the South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR) recently participated in the Women Leaders in Higher Education Summit, hosted at the University of Johannesburg on 24 to 25 September 2025.

The two-day summit served as a powerful platform for women in academia to exchange ideas, share experiences, and reimagine leadership within higher education. For SADiLaR, this participation was more than just a matter of attendance. It was a strategic step in advancing the centre’s vision of inclusive leadership, good governance, and equitable representation in South Africa’s research landscape.

“This summit directly contributes to SADiLaR’s vision by ensuring that its women professionals are capacitated to take on leadership roles in national and international projects, contribute to policy development, and act as role models for the next generation of scholars and support teams,” said Lebogang Boemo, project manager at SADiLaR, who advocated for the organisation’s involvement in this summit.

Leadership, governance, and empowerment

The summit programme featured thought-provoking keynote sessions, engaging panel discussions, and interactive workshops on key themes such as transformational leadership in higher education, governance, ethics, and accountability, mentorship and capacity-building, and building leadership for the future.

Through these dialogues, SADiLaR’s delegates gained:



Practical governance insights to strengthen transparent and ethical decision-making in the organisation.



Leadership skills to manage strategic projects with confidence and impact.



Networking opportunities with women leaders across the country, opening pathways for collaboration and mentorship.

