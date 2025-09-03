NWU strengthens support for postgraduate studies (honours, master’s, and doctoral)

The North-West University (NWU) is pleased with the overwhelming response to the announcement by our principal and vice-chancellor, Prof. Mzubanzi Bismark Tyobeka, regarding the financial support for qualifying postgraduate students (honours, master’s, and doctoral).This intervention is crucial in ensuring that we play our part towards our country’s research and development agenda and contribute towards the achievement of the objectives of the national development plan. Postgraduate studies, and research and innovation especially in critical areas of the economy are key ingredients of innovation that leads to economic development and growth, as well as the creation and broadening of entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

We are determined to enhance our support for qualifying postgraduate students who have the potential to contribute meaningfully to the national system of innovation. We do this because we acknowledge that postgraduate students and researchers are our hope and promise for a better South Africa and a progressive and industrialised economic region whose knowledge and expertise benefit key economic instruments such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA.)

In addition, our resolve to remain a traditional university requires that we increase and maintain a higher percentage of postgraduate students. We are grateful to our partners in both the public and private sectors for their continued support that make interventions like this possible.

The application criteria and guidelines are going through the necessary approval processes and will be shared with all relevant stakeholders very soon.

In the meantime, prospective postgraduate students are encouraged to apply before 31 October 2025 at https://applynow.nwu.ac.za/OnlineApplication/. Please click here https://studies.nwu.ac.za/postgraduate-studies for more information regarding our postgraduate studies.

Enquiries regarding the application process can be sent to WhatsApp: +27 (0) 60 070 2606, SMS: 31750 or az.ca.uwn@seiduts for assistance.



