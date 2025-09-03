Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Support Centre Advisor Polokwane
- Student recruitment Advisor Centurion
- Activations Team Leader Cape Town
- Student Recruitment Assistant Cape Town
- Travel Account Manager Cape Town
- Lecturer and Module Coordinator Centurion
- Screen Writing Lecturer Durban
- Supervisor Gqeberha, Port Elizabeth
NWU strengthens support for postgraduate studies (honours, master’s, and doctoral)
We are determined to enhance our support for qualifying postgraduate students who have the potential to contribute meaningfully to the national system of innovation. We do this because we acknowledge that postgraduate students and researchers are our hope and promise for a better South Africa and a progressive and industrialised economic region whose knowledge and expertise benefit key economic instruments such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA.)
In addition, our resolve to remain a traditional university requires that we increase and maintain a higher percentage of postgraduate students. We are grateful to our partners in both the public and private sectors for their continued support that make interventions like this possible.
The application criteria and guidelines are going through the necessary approval processes and will be shared with all relevant stakeholders very soon.
In the meantime, prospective postgraduate students are encouraged to apply before 31 October 2025 at https://applynow.nwu.ac.za/OnlineApplication/. Please click here https://studies.nwu.ac.za/postgraduate-studies for more information regarding our postgraduate studies.
Enquiries regarding the application process can be sent to WhatsApp: +27 (0) 60 070 2606, SMS: 31750 or az.ca.uwn@seiduts for assistance.
