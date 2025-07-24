Healthcare Hospital Groups
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

RestonicStoneCOHSASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    NWU vice-chancellor, Prof. Bismark Tyobeka, pleads for aligned academic hospital in North West

    Prof. Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the North-West University (NWU), has lauded Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s announcement that plans are in place to add to the country’s ten academic hospitals.
    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    24 Jul 2025
    24 Jul 2025
    NWU vice-chancellor, Prof. Bismark Tyobeka, pleads for aligned academic hospital in North West

    Minister Motsoaledi made this announcement during his budget vote presentation to the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday. There are currently no academic hospitals in the North West, Mpumalanga or the Northern Cape, although proposed projects in these regions are in the preliminary stages of development.

    The NWU is in the advanced stages of constructing the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine, and Prof. Tyobeka says that aligning this project with the proposed academic hospital in the North West would greatly benefit the citizens of the province.

    The first intake of NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine students is scheduled for 2028.

    “South Africa faces many healthcare challenges, and it is heartening to see that the public healthcare system, on which almost 90% of South Africans rely, is a high government priority. But more than a priority, healthcare is a promise to our citizens that we must keep. Therefore, I am elated by the minister’s pronouncement regarding plans in the pipeline to establish additional academic hospitals, one of which is earmarked for the North West Province,” said Prof Tyobeka.

    “This development strongly supports our NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine, which is presently under construction. Whilst not wishing to pre-empt any formal decisions, we are hopeful that government will strategically locate this hospital in Mahikeng or within the Ngaka Modiri Molema District, in close proximity to our NWU Mahikeng Campus. Such a move would significantly enhance the university’s capacity to broaden the footprint of our NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine beyond the Kenneth Kaunda and JB Marks Districts, thereby improving equitable access to high-calibre healthcare professionals and clinical expertise across the province."

    The integration of the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine with a future academic hospital in the North West holds immense promise not only for advancing medical education, but also for transforming healthcare access and outcomes in the province.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz