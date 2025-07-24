South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SoapboxNorth-West University (NWU)FundiConnectUniversity of PretoriaRichfieldAfdaGordon Institute of Business ScienceSesekoSACAPOxford University PressCambriLearnImpaqThink Digital AcademyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Foreigners in SA jails: Deportation is… complicated

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    18 Aug 2025
    18 Aug 2025
    Correctional Services Minister, Dr Pieter Groenewald, recently stated his intention to deport foreign criminals in South African jails back to their countries of origin. The Minister said that about 26,000 foreigners are either serving sentences in South African prisons or are awaiting sentencing. This places a massive burden on taxpayers, equating to R463 per day for each incarcerated foreigner, or around R11m per year. With a target set for 2026, Minister Groenewald also acknowledged that a number of legal constraints must be addressed before the deportation process can begin.
    Dr Casper Lotter
    Dr Casper Lotter

    According to Dr Casper Lӧtter, a conflict criminologist at the North-West University (NWU), this proposal holds promise, but also complications.

    “I think the Minister of Correctional Services is on to something, but the problem lies with the foreign prisoners awaiting sentencing. These prisoners are part of the 26,000 foreigners in our prisons, and they have not yet been found guilty or acquitted. So, to deport them is a bit of a problem. We must also ask what happens to those prisoners who have been sentenced and are deported. Will they simply be deported, or will they serve their sentences in their home countries?”

    According to the latest statistics from World Prison Brief, as of July, South Africa has approximately 166,000 inmates, with an incarceration rate of 260 per 100,000 people, of whom 37.3% are pre-trial detainees. About 15% of all prisoners are foreign nationals. Given that South African prisons have an overcrowding rate of around 48%, a solution to the country’s incarceration dilemma is desperately needed.

    “Deporting foreign prisoners is a good suggestion, but one has to keep in mind that there will have to be an agreement with their home countries to accept these prisoners and to let them serve their sentences. Then there is also the question of whether the prisons they are deported to comply with a minimum threshold for human dignity and acceptable conditions for humane incarceration. And, as I said, the problem lies with the unsentenced prisoners who are awaiting trial and have not been convicted or acquitted. To send them back before they have had their day in court is problematic. In principle, the Minister has a good idea, but there are a number of caveats that must be resolved before it can happen,” says Lӧtter.

    “But, in general, it is a good idea.”

    Read more: North-West University, Pieter Groenewald, Correctional Services
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz