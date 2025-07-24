Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Jobs
- Lecturer and Module Coordinator Centurion
- Student Recruitment Officer Hatfield
- Activation Representative Centurion
- Motion Picture Programme Coordinator and Snr. Lecturer Johannesburg
- Screen Writing Lecturer Durban
- Supervisor Gqeberha, Port Elizabeth
- Lecturer: IT Midrand
- Motion Picture Programme Coordinator and Snr. Lecturer Port Elizabeth
- Graphic Design/Animation Lecturer Durban
- Lecturer and Module Coordinator Pretoria
Foreigners in SA jails: Deportation is… complicated
According to Dr Casper Lӧtter, a conflict criminologist at the North-West University (NWU), this proposal holds promise, but also complications.
“I think the Minister of Correctional Services is on to something, but the problem lies with the foreign prisoners awaiting sentencing. These prisoners are part of the 26,000 foreigners in our prisons, and they have not yet been found guilty or acquitted. So, to deport them is a bit of a problem. We must also ask what happens to those prisoners who have been sentenced and are deported. Will they simply be deported, or will they serve their sentences in their home countries?”
According to the latest statistics from World Prison Brief, as of July, South Africa has approximately 166,000 inmates, with an incarceration rate of 260 per 100,000 people, of whom 37.3% are pre-trial detainees. About 15% of all prisoners are foreign nationals. Given that South African prisons have an overcrowding rate of around 48%, a solution to the country’s incarceration dilemma is desperately needed.
“Deporting foreign prisoners is a good suggestion, but one has to keep in mind that there will have to be an agreement with their home countries to accept these prisoners and to let them serve their sentences. Then there is also the question of whether the prisons they are deported to comply with a minimum threshold for human dignity and acceptable conditions for humane incarceration. And, as I said, the problem lies with the unsentenced prisoners who are awaiting trial and have not been convicted or acquitted. To send them back before they have had their day in court is problematic. In principle, the Minister has a good idea, but there are a number of caveats that must be resolved before it can happen,” says Lӧtter.
“But, in general, it is a good idea.”
- Foreigners in SA jails: Deportation is… complicated18 Aug 11:45
- North-West University to host Inter-Schools Spelling Bee Competition14 Aug 14:37
- Celebrating Breastfeeding Week: Why we need to do more07 Aug 11:05
- Science takes centre stage in Kuruman as NWU hosts third Vice-Chancellor’s Science Day01 Aug 14:06
- NWU vice-chancellor, Prof. Bismark Tyobeka, pleads for aligned academic hospital in North West24 Jul 15:15
Related
North-West University to host Inter-Schools Spelling Bee Competition 14 Aug 2025 Veganism could tackle Africa's food, health challenges 14 Aug 2025 NWU Enterprises, Prisma join forces to bridge mining skills gap 11 Aug 2025 Celebrating Breastfeeding Week: Why we need to do more 7 Aug 2025 Science takes centre stage in Kuruman as NWU hosts third Vice-Chancellor’s Science Day 1 Aug 2025 NWU vice-chancellor, Prof. Bismark Tyobeka, pleads for aligned academic hospital in North West 24 Jul 2025