Science takes centre stage in Kuruman as NWU hosts third Vice-Chancellor’s Science Day
The VC’s Science Day will likely involve various activities, including interactive exhibitions, workshops, competitions for learners, and motivational talks, designed to engage the public mostly learners and highlight the importance of STEM fields in addressing societal challenges. It follows successful editions in Mabieskraal in 2023 and Taung in 2024.
According to Prof Bismark Tyobeka, the initiative reflects the university’s commitment to making science accessible. “This is about taking science to where it is needed most into our communities,” said Prof Tyobeka. “We want learners from all backgrounds to see science not as something distant or abstract, but as a tool that can change lives and build futures.”
He added that the event also aims to build partnerships between schools, higher education institutions, government departments and the private sector. “Science has a critical role to play in addressing challenges faced by our communities. These engagements help us build a future where solutions are home-grown and informed by the realities on the ground,” he said.
The Science Day will also work to challenge misconceptions around science and showcase South Africa’s capacity for innovation, particularly in under-resourced regions. As a trained scientist himself, Prof Tyobeka will join learners and researchers on the day to lead discussions on the role of science in driving sustainable development.
The event will be conducted as follows:
The event marks another step in NWU’s ongoing efforts to position science as a force for inclusive growth and opportunity.
Members of the media interested are requested to confirm attendance with Phenyo Mokgothu on 076 687 9250 or az.ca.uwn@uhtogkom.oynehp.
