South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Gordon Institute of Business ScienceNorth-West University (NWU)False Bay CollegeUniversity of PretoriaImpaqFundiConnectAfdaRichfieldEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Science takes centre stage in Kuruman as NWU hosts third Vice-Chancellor’s Science Day

    Issued by North-West University (NWU)
    1 Aug 2025
    1 Aug 2025
    The North-West University’s (NWU) vice-chancellor, Prof Bismark Tyobeka is hosting his third annual Science Day in conjunction with Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore Limited, an event that aims to celebrate and promote science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM). This initiative is part of Prof Bismark’s commitment to bring science to rural areas and motivate hardworking learners to be assisted with applications and bursaries to study with the NWU.
    Prof Bismark Tyobeka, vice-chancellor at NWU
    Prof Bismark Tyobeka, vice-chancellor at NWU

    The VC’s Science Day will likely involve various activities, including interactive exhibitions, workshops, competitions for learners, and motivational talks, designed to engage the public mostly learners and highlight the importance of STEM fields in addressing societal challenges. It follows successful editions in Mabieskraal in 2023 and Taung in 2024.

    According to Prof Bismark Tyobeka, the initiative reflects the university’s commitment to making science accessible. “This is about taking science to where it is needed most into our communities,” said Prof Tyobeka. “We want learners from all backgrounds to see science not as something distant or abstract, but as a tool that can change lives and build futures.”

    He added that the event also aims to build partnerships between schools, higher education institutions, government departments and the private sector. “Science has a critical role to play in addressing challenges faced by our communities. These engagements help us build a future where solutions are home-grown and informed by the realities on the ground,” he said.

    The Science Day will also work to challenge misconceptions around science and showcase South Africa’s capacity for innovation, particularly in under-resourced regions. As a trained scientist himself, Prof Tyobeka will join learners and researchers on the day to lead discussions on the role of science in driving sustainable development.

    The event will be conducted as follows:

  • Date: 6 August 2025
  • Time: 9am
  • Venue: Thabo Moorosi Multi-Purpose Hall, Mothibistad in Kuruman, Northern Cape

    The event marks another step in NWU’s ongoing efforts to position science as a force for inclusive growth and opportunity.

    Members of the media interested are requested to confirm attendance with Phenyo Mokgothu on 076 687 9250 or az.ca.uwn@uhtogkom.oynehp.

    • Read more: Anglo American, North-West University, Kumba Iron Ore Limited, Bismark Tyobeka
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    North-West University (NWU)
    The North-West University (NWU) is one of South Africa's top five universities; that offers superior academic excellence, cutting-edge research and innovation and teaching and learning. It all starts here.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz