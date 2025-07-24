Science takes centre stage in Kuruman as NWU hosts third Vice-Chancellor’s Science Day

The North-West University’s (NWU) vice-chancellor, Prof Bismark Tyobeka is hosting his third annual Science Day in conjunction with Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore Limited, an event that aims to celebrate and promote science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM). This initiative is part of Prof Bismark’s commitment to bring science to rural areas and motivate hardworking learners to be assisted with applications and bursaries to study with the NWU.

Prof Bismark Tyobeka, vice-chancellor at NWU

The VC’s Science Day will likely involve various activities, including interactive exhibitions, workshops, competitions for learners, and motivational talks, designed to engage the public mostly learners and highlight the importance of STEM fields in addressing societal challenges. It follows successful editions in Mabieskraal in 2023 and Taung in 2024.

According to Prof Bismark Tyobeka, the initiative reflects the university’s commitment to making science accessible. “This is about taking science to where it is needed most into our communities,” said Prof Tyobeka. “We want learners from all backgrounds to see science not as something distant or abstract, but as a tool that can change lives and build futures.”

He added that the event also aims to build partnerships between schools, higher education institutions, government departments and the private sector. “Science has a critical role to play in addressing challenges faced by our communities. These engagements help us build a future where solutions are home-grown and informed by the realities on the ground,” he said.

The Science Day will also work to challenge misconceptions around science and showcase South Africa’s capacity for innovation, particularly in under-resourced regions. As a trained scientist himself, Prof Tyobeka will join learners and researchers on the day to lead discussions on the role of science in driving sustainable development.

The event will be conducted as follows:



Date: 6 August 2025



Time: 9am

