Why sleep is crucial to unlocking athletic performance

Your training regime may be missing the important part: adequate sleep. “People obsess over nutrition, gear and coaching plans, but they overlook the one thing that’s essential to performance and recovery: their bed,” says Dale Harley, sales and marketing executive at Restonic SA.

Image supplied.

Harley, an 11-time participant in the iconic KAP sani2c mountain bike race and a veteran of endurance events like the Cape Epic, Ironman and Comrades Marathon, knows firsthand the toll sport takes on the body, and the critical role sleep plays in bouncing back. “

"If you’re not sleeping well, you’re not recovering. And if you’re not recovering, you’re not progressing,” he says.

Harley’s sleep tips for sportspeople include:

Choose a mattress that suits your sleep style and body type: Side sleepers typically need a softer sleep surface that allows their shoulders and hips to sink in and maintain spinal alignment. Back or stomach sleepers often do better with firmer support to prevent oversinking. Heavier athletes should look for mattresses with durable spring systems or high-density foams that provide adequate support without compromising comfort.

Side sleepers typically need a softer sleep surface that allows their shoulders and hips to sink in and maintain spinal alignment. Back or stomach sleepers often do better with firmer support to prevent oversinking. Heavier athletes should look for mattresses with durable spring systems or high-density foams that provide adequate support without compromising comfort. Look for ‘bed tech’ that meets your needs: For example, you might want advanced cooling technologies, which are designed to support temperature regulation and spinal alignment, both crucial for deep, restorative rest after intense exertion.

For example, you might want advanced cooling technologies, which are designed to support temperature regulation and spinal alignment, both crucial for deep, restorative rest after intense exertion. Don’t prioritise price over performance: Your bed is not just a purchase; it’s a performance tool. One of the most common mistakes people make is choosing a mattress by price instead of investing in quality (when they’d never dream of doing the same when it comes to their sports gear!). A well-constructed bed can last years and pay dividends in improved energy, mood and muscle repair.

Your bed is not just a purchase; it’s a performance tool. One of the most common mistakes people make is choosing a mattress by price instead of investing in quality (when they’d never dream of doing the same when it comes to their sports gear!). A well-constructed bed can last years and pay dividends in improved energy, mood and muscle repair. Always test before you buy: Never buy a mattress without lying on it first, in your usual sleeping position. Bring your partner along if you share a bed, and be wary of deals on unfamiliar brands that offer unrealistic guarantees.

Never buy a mattress without lying on it first, in your usual sleeping position. Bring your partner along if you share a bed, and be wary of deals on unfamiliar brands that offer unrealistic guarantees. Don’t forget the extras: A good mattress protector is like insurance for your bed – it guards against dust mites, sweat and spills. It improves hygiene and extends the bed’s lifespan. A topper can help temporarily if your mattress is near the end of its life, but it’s no substitute for proper support.

A good mattress protector is like insurance for your bed – it guards against dust mites, sweat and spills. It improves hygiene and extends the bed’s lifespan. A topper can help temporarily if your mattress is near the end of its life, but it’s no substitute for proper support. Prep for race villages like a pro: Sleep hygiene matters even when you’re away from home. For multi-day events like KAP sani2c or Cape Epic, pack earplugs, a memory foam pillow, and comfortable sleeping gear. A dark tent, a cool environment and a familiar pillow can make a surprising difference in sleep quality on the trail.

From runners to rugby players, studies show that increasing sleep duration can directly improve performance.

“You don’t need to be a pro to see the benefits of quality sleep,” adds Harley.

“Whether you're training for your first 10km, playing social rugby on weekends, or hitting the gym a few times a week, sleep is still one of the most powerful tools for recovery and performance. It’s during deep sleep that your body repairs muscle tissue, consolidates new movement patterns, and restores energy.

“Poor sleep can increase your risk of injury, slow reaction times, and reduce motivation, all of which can derail your progress. If you're putting effort into being active, a good night’s sleep isn’t just recovery – it’s part of your training plan.”