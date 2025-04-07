UP lecturer to take on Comrades Marathon to support missing-middle students

Dr Bianca Frost during the 2025 Jeppe Marathon

The Vice-Chancellor and Principal’s Scholarship Fund aims to provide financial assistance to students who are classified as being part of the 'missing middle' – those whose household income is not enough to independently pay for tertiary education, but who are above the threshold for government financial assistance.

When she isn’t lecturing, Dr Frost runs between classes at UP. Having completed the Two Oceans Marathon, she is now gearing up for the Comrades Marathon with the hope that the funds raised by running in these events will 'close the gap'.

“I work closely with students, especially in a residence environment,” Dr Frost says. “Seeing gifted students being unable to further their studies because of financial elements is a harsh reality. Unfortunately, I can’t help them all, but every little bit counts.”

Completing the Two Oceans Marathon and planning to take on the Comrades is her way of giving back, she says. Dr Frost believes that 'every contribution brings us closer to a future where talent isn’t limited by financial constraints'. She has completed the Comrades several times before, but this year’s marathon carries more weight for her.

“Running marathons is a physical and mental challenge in every sense, but I believe it is a privilege to be able to participate – this year, it is about creating opportunities for others,” she says. “Education is a powerful enabler, and by supporting students from the missing middle, we are investing not only in their futures, but ultimately in the future of our country and society. I hope that by empowering these students, they will also be able to pay it forward and give back to their own communities one day.”

Dr Frost initially took up running as a hobby as a way to maintain her physical and mental health and well-being. Little did she know that her hobby would one day help put deserving students through school. “I have found that running keeps me humbled and that it has taught me many valuable life lessons.”

Support Bianca’s mission and donate R90 (R1 per km) or more towards her BackaBuddy campaign, which will give students a future full of possibilities.



