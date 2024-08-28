Women in tech: Driving change, powering progress

Marie Arnoldi and Phumla Mabashe are two women shaping the future of tech at Sanlam Fintech. In this women’s month spotlight, they share their stories of breaking barriers, mentoring the next generation and why empathy and boldness in the workplace are their superpowers.

The genesis

“Tech found me,” says Marie Arnoldi, senior manager and product owner for Sanlam Fintech. “I was a journalist, and Deon Meyer, yes, the thriller novelist, was working at Sanlam at the time. He needed someone to write content for Sanlam’s first digital platform. That’s how I landed in the digital space.” Arnoldi’s story is one of fate and foresight. “Digital was the future. I’m an Aquarian, I’m always looking ahead,” she laughs.

For Phumla Mabashe, a QA engineer in the DigiSure long-term insurance team, the journey began with curiosity. “I was doing well in maths and physics in matric, and a mentor told me about this new faculty called information technology. I thought, ‘Why not?’ I’ve always loved problem-solving.”

Marie Arnold, senior manager and product owner for Sanlam Fintech

Breaking stereotypes, building systems

Both women have had to challenge assumptions along the way. “When I joined a company years ago,” Mabashe recalls, “a woman welcomed me and assumed I was joining the call centre. I said, ‘No, I’m joining engineering.’ There’s this idea that women belong in HR or project management. Why not engineering? Why not development?”

Arnoldi nods. “Being taken seriously was a big one. It takes longer for women to be trusted with leadership roles. And let’s not forget the pay gap, it’s real and it’s global.”

The power of mentorship

Despite the challenges, both women are passionate about creating change, starting with mentorship. “I’m mentoring a young woman developer in my team,” says Arnoldi. “Confidence levels are significantly higher in women who have mentors. And it’s not just about one person; it’s about paying it forward.”

Mabashe agrees. “In my team, we take on three or four grads every year. We mentor them, and many get permanently employed. It’s about creating a pipeline and a culture that supports growth.”

Phumla Mabashe, QA engineer in Sanlam Fintech’s DigiSure long-term insurance team

So, what happens when women are in the room?

“Empathy, warmth and attention to detail,” says Mabashe. “As a QA engineer, I ask the ‘why’ and ‘how’ questions. And yes, I’m the one who remembers birthdays. That matters. You spend most of your time at work, it should feel like home.”

Arnoldi adds: “It’s about creating a space where people feel seen and supported. That’s when they thrive.”

Advice for the next generation

Arnoldi’s advice to young women entering tech? “Start with yourself. There’s a Sanskrit word, swastika, it means ‘established in self.’ Confidence, happiness, success, it all begins there. Invest in your mindset, not just your skills.”

Mabashe’s message is simple: “Come. The space is here and it’s waiting for you. Be open to learning. Be open to change. The tech industry needs your voice and your creativity.”

The F-word factor

When asked what their “F-word” factor is, the quality that makes them confident in tech, Arnoldi doesn’t hesitate: “Be bold.” Mabashe smiles. “Attitude. You can teach a skill but you can’t teach attitude.”



