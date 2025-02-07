UP and Vodacom Bulls collaborate on UP Giving Month to fight student hunger and financial exclusion

This flagship fundraising initiative, which runs throughout July, aims to feed minds and fund futures by supporting students who are at risk of falling behind or dropping out due to a lack of basic necessities or tuition funding.

The campaign supports two student-focused causes: UP’s Student Nutrition and Progress Programme (SNAPP), which tackles hunger on campus through food support and nourishment and the Vice-Chancellor and Principal’s Scholarship Fund, which provides essential funding to “missing middle” students who are ineligible for NSFAS, but cannot afford university studies.

As part of this year’s campaign, UP is collaborating with the Vodacom Bulls and Bulls Daisies to harness the collective energy of UP students, staff and alumni and the Bulls’ passionate fan base to combat hunger and financial exclusion among students in South Africa. The partnership aims to shine a light on these urgent challenges and invite the wider public to get involved in making a difference.

“Every day, I see the determination of our students as they strive for a better future – more often than not in the face of hunger and financial hardship. This UP Giving Month is our chance, as the UP community and the wider South African and global society, to stand with them,” says Professor Francis Petersen, vice-chancellor and principal of UP. “With proper nutrition and financial support, students are better equipped to concentrate, stay motivated and succeed academically. Your contribution makes a meaningful, lasting difference.”

Edgar Rathbone, chief executive officer of the Vodacom Bulls, said the team is proud to collaborate with one of South Africa’s leading universities to help feed more students.

“We are proud to join hands with the University of Pretoria in this important initiative. As a team deeply rooted in our community, we understand that hunger and financial hardship can stand in the way of a student’s potential. UP Giving Month gives us all a chance to make a real difference, helping to nourish minds and support futures. Together, we can ensure that no student has to choose between their education and their next meal.”

Although the campaign runs alongside Mandela Month in South Africa – a time that traditionally focuses on giving back – UP Giving Month’s message is specific and urgent. A significant number of university students in South Africa experience food insecurity, with studies estimating rates of between 11% and 38%. In addition, thousands of “missing middle” students fall through the cracks of the higher education system: those who are deemed ineligible for government funding through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), but whose families still cannot afford university fees.

UP is tackling both challenges head-on. SNAPP provides food relief and nutritional support to students experiencing hunger, while the Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship Fund assists academically strong “missing middle” students whose education is threatened by financial barriers.

How you can get involved:

Make a financial donation through the secure online UP Giving portal. Every amount, big or small, contributes to lasting change.

Donate non-perishable food items such as long-life milk, canned fish, vegetables, corned beef, sugar, tea, coffee, pasta and cooking oil. Members of the public can donate products via a drive-by drop-off point at

UP’s Hatfield Campus on Nelson Mandela International Day, Friday, 18 July 2025. Staff and students can donate via internal drop-off points throughout July 2025.

Join us at our Food Pack-a-Thon in support of SNAPP on the Hatfield Campus on 30 July 2025, at which the Vodacom Bulls and Bulls Daisies will help pack food parcels for UP students, adding an extra touch of excitement to a worthy event. Please register here to sign up (spaces are limited), and please bring at least one non-perishable food item – remember to check the expiry date.

Spread the word by liking, sharing and reposting UP Giving Month content on social media. Visibility helps increase reach and multiply the campaign's impact.

UP Giving Month supports two of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 2: Zero Hunger and SDG 4: Quality Education. The initiative reflects UP’s commitment to ensuring that no student is left to study on an empty stomach and that no future is compromised by an unpaid bill.

Prof Petersen adds: “Whether you choose to give financially or donate food, your support sends a powerful message to students in need: ‘You are not alone.’ Together, we can create infinite impact by changing the lives of these students, a change that will ripple throughout our country, continent, and world.”

UP Giving Month forms part of UP’s ongoing, year-round Giving Matters campaign. For more information and to give, visit https://www.up.ac.za/advancement-fundraising/article/3165178/up-giving-month



