    UP researchers triumph at NSTF ‘Science Oscars’, spotlighting excellence in science and innovation

    Researchers from the University of Pretoria (UP) took centre stage at this year’s prestigious National Science and Technology Forum-South32 (NSTF-South32) Awards, winning five major honours in a ceremony often described as South Africa’s Science Oscars. The University stood head and shoulders above its peers, scooping up just over a quarter of this year’s awards. The awards, which celebrate excellence in science, engineering, technology and innovation, are supported by the Department of Science and Innovation and are among the highest accolades in the country’s science sector.
    13 Aug 2025
    Left to right: Prof Herman Hamersma and Prof Pieter Schalk (Vehicle Dynamics Group), Prof Namrita Lall, Prof Lise Korsten, Prof Barend Erasmus (on behalf of Dr Els Vermeulen) and Prof Ryan Blumenthal
    Left to right: Prof Herman Hamersma and Prof Pieter Schalk (Vehicle Dynamics Group), Prof Namrita Lall, Prof Lise Korsten, Prof Barend Erasmus (on behalf of Dr Els Vermeulen) and Prof Ryan Blumenthal

    The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, extended heartfelt congratulations to the recipients, commending their contributions to public science, engineering and technology (SET) and innovation.

    Nzimande nodded at the awards’ role in highlighting transformative work that is shaping South Africa’s scientific and technological future. “In May last year, together with the University of Pretoria and other institutional partners, we launched the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI) at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital,” he said. “I am immensely proud of this facility. It is the only one of its kind in the world. It uses nuclear isotopes for cancer diagnosis and treatment. It aims to advance drug development and clinical research, and to provide cutting-edge diagnostics and treatment for cancer, tuberculosis and other major diseases.”

    UP’s NSTF-South32 Award winners

  • Professor Lise Korsten was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her exceptional contributions to food safety and plant health. As professor of Plant Health and Food Safety and co-director of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation – National Research Foundation Centre of Excellence in Food Security, she has played a key role in turning science into practical action. Her work in plant pathology and microbiology has helped safeguard South Africa’s food supply by tackling foodborne diseases and reducing crop losses. Her impact has extended beyond South Africa’s borders, influencing global approaches to food security.

  • The Mammal Research Institute (MRI) Whale Unit was recognised with the Data for Research Award, received by Els Vermeulen, senior lecturer and research manager at the MRI Whale Unit within the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences. The award acknowledges the unit’s development of Africa’s most comprehensive whale monitoring programmes. Its research, which includes tracking population trends, habitat use and climate change impacts, directly informs national and international conservation policy and drives public awareness efforts to protect marine life.

  • Professor Namrita Lall, research chair at UP, received the Innovation Award for SMMEs (small, medium and micro enterprises). She was recognised for her ground-breaking work in developing and commercialising pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals derived from medicinal plants. Her innovations feature novel modes of action and have led to the creation of successful spin-off companies, while also nurturing entrepreneurship among her students.

  • The Communication Award went to Professor Ryan Blumenthal, a senior specialist forensic pathologist and associate professor in UP’s Department of Forensic Medicine. He was celebrated for his role in making forensic science accessible to the public through books, documentaries, public talks and a popular YouTube channel. His work has advanced scientific understanding and fostered international collaboration in the field.

  • The University’s Vehicle Dynamics Group (VDG) was also among the winners, jointly receiving the Engineering Research Capacity Development Award. Led by Professor Pieter Schalk Els, the group was recognised for its efforts to improve vehicle comfort, safety and efficiency in challenging environments. Its research, which is conducted in collaboration with industry, focuses on advancing vehicle technology and training future engineers. Professor Els also serves as deputy general secretary of the International Society for Terrain Vehicle Systems (Europe-Africa Region) and is editor of the Journal of Terramechanics.

    Congratulations from UP

    “We are once again honoured to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our colleagues who have been recognised by the NSTF-South32 Awards,” said Professor Sunil Maharaj, vice-principal for Research, Innovation and Postgraduate Education at UP.

    “This is a proud moment for the University of Pretoria. These awards reflect the exceptional quality of research and collaboration taking place across our institution. They highlight our deep commitment to science, technology and innovation as tools for societal transformation. We hope this recognition will inspire new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. Most importantly, we want our students, the next generation of leaders, to be empowered to reach these same heights of excellence for the benefit of all.”

    The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, congratulated Shakira Hoosain of UP’s Department of Institutional Advancement for her brilliant science communication through the Research Matters website and RE.SEARCH magazine, which ensures that UP research connects meaningfully with society.

    University of Pretoria
    The University of Pretoria (UP) is a seven-campus public university with its largest campus in the heart of Hatfield, the picturesque diplomatic hub of South Africa's capital city. We're proud to stand among the world's leading research universities.
