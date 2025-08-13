Subscribe & Follow
UP researchers triumph at NSTF ‘Science Oscars’, spotlighting excellence in science and innovation
The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, extended heartfelt congratulations to the recipients, commending their contributions to public science, engineering and technology (SET) and innovation.
Nzimande nodded at the awards’ role in highlighting transformative work that is shaping South Africa’s scientific and technological future. “In May last year, together with the University of Pretoria and other institutional partners, we launched the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI) at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital,” he said. “I am immensely proud of this facility. It is the only one of its kind in the world. It uses nuclear isotopes for cancer diagnosis and treatment. It aims to advance drug development and clinical research, and to provide cutting-edge diagnostics and treatment for cancer, tuberculosis and other major diseases.”
UP’s NSTF-South32 Award winners
Congratulations from UP
“We are once again honoured to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our colleagues who have been recognised by the NSTF-South32 Awards,” said Professor Sunil Maharaj, vice-principal for Research, Innovation and Postgraduate Education at UP.
“This is a proud moment for the University of Pretoria. These awards reflect the exceptional quality of research and collaboration taking place across our institution. They highlight our deep commitment to science, technology and innovation as tools for societal transformation. We hope this recognition will inspire new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. Most importantly, we want our students, the next generation of leaders, to be empowered to reach these same heights of excellence for the benefit of all.”
The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, congratulated Shakira Hoosain of UP’s Department of Institutional Advancement for her brilliant science communication through the Research Matters website and RE.SEARCH magazine, which ensures that UP research connects meaningfully with society.
