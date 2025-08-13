UP researchers triumph at NSTF ‘Science Oscars’, spotlighting excellence in science and innovation

Left to right: Prof Herman Hamersma and Prof Pieter Schalk (Vehicle Dynamics Group), Prof Namrita Lall, Prof Lise Korsten, Prof Barend Erasmus (on behalf of Dr Els Vermeulen) and Prof Ryan Blumenthal

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, extended heartfelt congratulations to the recipients, commending their contributions to public science, engineering and technology (SET) and innovation.

Nzimande nodded at the awards’ role in highlighting transformative work that is shaping South Africa’s scientific and technological future. “In May last year, together with the University of Pretoria and other institutional partners, we launched the Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI) at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital,” he said. “I am immensely proud of this facility. It is the only one of its kind in the world. It uses nuclear isotopes for cancer diagnosis and treatment. It aims to advance drug development and clinical research, and to provide cutting-edge diagnostics and treatment for cancer, tuberculosis and other major diseases.”

UP’s NSTF-South32 Award winners

Professor Lise Korsten was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her exceptional contributions to food safety and plant health. As professor of Plant Health and Food Safety and co-director of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation – National Research Foundation Centre of Excellence in Food Security, she has played a key role in turning science into practical action. Her work in plant pathology and microbiology has helped safeguard South Africa’s food supply by tackling foodborne diseases and reducing crop losses. Her impact has extended beyond South Africa’s borders, influencing global approaches to food security.

The Mammal Research Institute (MRI) Whale Unit was recognised with the Data for Research Award, received by Els Vermeulen, senior lecturer and research manager at the MRI Whale Unit within the Faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences. The award acknowledges the unit’s development of Africa’s most comprehensive whale monitoring programmes. Its research, which includes tracking population trends, habitat use and climate change impacts, directly informs national and international conservation policy and drives public awareness efforts to protect marine life.

Professor Namrita Lall, research chair at UP, received the Innovation Award for SMMEs (small, medium and micro enterprises). She was recognised for her ground-breaking work in developing and commercialising pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals derived from medicinal plants. Her innovations feature novel modes of action and have led to the creation of successful spin-off companies, while also nurturing entrepreneurship among her students.

The Communication Award went to Professor Ryan Blumenthal, a senior specialist forensic pathologist and associate professor in UP’s Department of Forensic Medicine. He was celebrated for his role in making forensic science accessible to the public through books, documentaries, public talks and a popular YouTube channel. His work has advanced scientific understanding and fostered international collaboration in the field.