South Africa strengthens global ties in pursuit of sustainable fuels

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Nomalungelo Gina, has reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to advancing sustainable fuels and hydrogen energy. Addressing the Ministerial Meeting on Sustainable Fuels, Gina highlighted the country’s strides in decarbonising its economy, despite its historically carbon-intensive profile.

The deputy minister, who is currently on an official visit to Japan, stressed the importance of international collaboration.

“The intention is, therefore, to utilise this meeting platform to enhance our efforts, in line with the global momentum on sustainable fuels, in collaboration with the relevant countries and international organisations,” Gina said.

She recognised the pivotal role of sustainable fuels in climate action, stressing that they are essential to South Africa’s decarbonisation drive, which is aimed at powering industries, transport systems and the wider economy, while cutting greenhouse gas emissions and supporting the country’s climate commitments.

The deputy minister pointed to robust policy frameworks, such as the Biofuel Regulatory Framework (BRF), and support for research and innovation as central to South Africa’s strategy.

“One of the key drivers of expanding the scale-up, production and utilisation of sustainable fuels is the creation of robust policy and regulatory frameworks, as well as promoting the support and collaboration in research, development and innovation aimed at cost reduction and deployment of key technologies and infrastructure for sustainable fuels, including carbon capture, use and storage,” she explained.

Hydrogen inclusion

In addition to sustainable fuels, Gina told those attending high-level ministerial meetings that South Africa is expanding its focus to include hydrogen.

“By building global supply chains and forging cross-border projects, we can ensure that sustainable fuels flow seamlessly across regions, strengthening both energy security and economic resilience.”

At the seventh Hydrogen Energy Ministerial Meeting, Gina addressed delegates under the theme, 'Demand Creation' and underscored the need to build both supply and demand for hydrogen.

“While supply chains for hydrogen and its derivatives are advancing at remarkable speed, their long-term success will depend on our collective ability to generate and sustain demand,” she said.

South Africa’s efforts include establishing hydrogen valleys and hubs and supporting projects like the Platinum Valley Initiative (PVI).

“Within this corridor, hubs have been identified to support decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors such as chemicals, steel, and cement; to drive hydrogen mobility through mining haul trucks and buses; and to introduce hydrogen into the power sector,” the deputy minister said.

Tax incentives for NEVs

To further stimulate demand, she cited the introduction of tax incentives for manufacturing new energy vehicles, including hydrogen-powered vehicles.

One such example is the PVI, the South African version of the Hydrogen Valley, stretching from the north of the country to the east coast at the Port of Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.

“South Africa has introduced tax incentives through the Taxation Laws Amendment Act No. 42 of 2024 for the manufacturing of new energy vehicles, including hydrogen-powered vehicles, aimed at stimulating local production and creating a strong market for both battery electric and hydrogen mobility,” Gina said.

She also called for an inclusive transition, saying the creation of a sustainable fuel future must also incorporate just, inclusive and transformative principles.

“Training, reskilling, and knowledge transfer will ensure that the transition creates jobs, builds industries, and uplifts communities across the globe.”

Gina is currently in Japan until Thursday to engage with Japanese officials on international collaboration, demand stimulation, and supply chain development between the two nations.

The Ministerial Meetings are held in collaboration with Expo 2025 Osaka, an event that brings together people and innovations from around the world to address global issues and showcase Japan's technological capabilities in achieving a hydrogen-powered society.

From 16 to 18 September, the deputy minister will engage in discussions with representatives from the Japanese government, academic institutions, and commercial entities.

The discussions will focus on science, technology and innovation-related matters, such as nanotechnology, carbon recycling, astronomy and space science technologies.