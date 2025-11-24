Locally made, beautifully crafted quality bed linen | Volpes

Volpes is known for creating locally made bedding and home textiles that combine timeless craftsmanship with modern design.

When it comes to turning a house into a home, few things compare to the comfort of quality bed linen – the kind that looks beautiful, feels luxurious, and lasts for years. At Volpes, we’ve been crafting exactly that since 1929.

For nearly a century, Volpes has been South Africa’s Home of Linen, known for creating locally made bedding and home textiles that combine timeless craftsmanship with modern design. Today, our range extends far beyond the bedroom, offering everything you need to bring comfort and elegance to every corner of your home.

Locally made, loved nationwide

Volpes products tell a story of local quality and care. From our 100% cotton duvet cover sets to our plush Egyptian cotton sheets, our items are made with precision and pride right here in South Africa.

Our locally made bed linen supports South African craftsmanship, empowering communities while ensuring consistent quality that meets international standards. By keeping production close to home, Volpes maintains control over every step of the process – from selecting premium fabrics to the final stitch – ensuring that every product meets our promise of quality you can feel.

The beauty of quality bed linen

Good bedding isn’t just about how it looks – it’s about how it makes you feel. Volpes’ quality bed linen is designed to deliver the perfect balance between comfort and durability, transforming your nightly rest into an everyday luxury.

Our range includes:

Each piece is thoughtfully designed to coordinate beautifully, so you can mix and match across collections for a cohesive, elegant bedroom look.

Why cotton reigns supreme

When it comes to quality bedding, nothing compares to the comfort of cotton. Breathable, natural, and gentle on the skin, cotton keeps you cool in summer and warm in winter.

Volpes offers a range of cotton options to suit your preferences:

100% cotton bed linen – soft, breathable, and easy to care for.



Egyptian cotton bed linen – known for its long fibres, silky finish, and exceptional durability.



Supima cotton bed linen – soft, durable and moisture-wicking, with the added benefit of SILVERbac™ technology.



Washed cotton bed linen – offering relaxed, lived-in softness with a matte finish.

Each range reflects Volpes’ dedication to quality, comfort, and timeless design – giving you a bed you’ll love to fall into, night after night.

Beyond the bedroom

While we’ve built our reputation on bedding and bed linen, Volpes has become a true one-stop destination for home comfort.

Our growing range now includes:

Curtains – from sheer voiles to lined blockouts, all locally made to complement South African homes.



Towels – available in essential, luxury and premium collections, crafted from 100% cotton for softness and absorbency.



Mattress and pillow protectors – for added comfort, hygiene, and durability.



Rugs, cushions, and home accessories – to complete your sanctuary with colour, texture, and warmth.

Each product reflects our guiding philosophy: affording every South African home the luxury and quality of Volpes products.

Accessible quality, online and in-store

With 82 stores nationwide – including recent openings in Secunda Mall in Secunda, Kramerville Corner in Sandton, and Mushroom Farm Retail Centre in Midrand – Volpes continues to grow, making it easier for South Africans everywhere to experience our signature comfort and craftsmanship.

Prefer to shop from home? The full range is available online at volpes.co.za, where you’ll find all your favourite bedding, curtains, and home décor in one easy-to-navigate space. Our Click & Collect and nationwide delivery options make upgrading your home simple and seamless.

Our promise: Quality, always

At Volpes, quality isn’t an occasional feature – it’s a legacy. Every thread, weave, and hemline is guided by nearly 100 years of expertise in linen making. We believe that true luxury lies in everyday comfort, and we’re proud to make that comfort accessible to every South African home.

So, whether you’re looking for a crisp new duvet cover set, breathable cotton sheeting, or simply a few thoughtful touches to refresh your space, Volpes has what you need to make it a home.

The home of quality linen

Volpes continues to stand for quality, craftsmanship, and South African pride. From cotton bedding and Egyptian cotton bedlinen to locally made curtains and luxury towels, our collections are crafted to bring comfort, beauty, and value to your home.

Visit one of our 82 stores, or explore our full range online, and experience for yourself why, after nearly a century, Volpes remains South Africa’s trusted name for quality bed linen and more.



