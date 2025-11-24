Soshanguve Mall's grand opening brings 3,700 jobs to the community

The Soshanguve Mall officially opened its doors on Friday, 21 November 2025, marking a powerful moment of transformation for this community.

L to R: Themba Nkambule, Mvimbi Masilela, Sammy Mathiba (EP-Exec's Local Partner), Joe Sibanyoni (executive president of SALLDTBO and executive member of SANTACO); and Patrick Moraka (director at EP-Exec) cutting the ribbon at the official opening of Soshanguve Mall on 21 November 2025. Image supplied

Built on the site of the original Soshanguve Plaza, the new mall is now home to more than 200 trading tenants, offering a dynamic mix of national brands, local businesses, and community-driven engagement and experiences.

Soshanguve is home to over 906,000 people and boasts a vibrant, diverse community. While its growing economy contributes significantly to Gauteng Province’s GDP, the area’s historic underdevelopment and long commuting distances left many residents with limited opportunities.

The development, construction, and now, opening of Soshanguve Mall has changed that reality. More than 2,000 jobs were created during construction and development, with local suppliers, contractors, and service providers prioritised throughout the build.

In addition, 30-40% of the workforce received training or upskilling, ensuring that skills development became a cornerstone of the project. As the mall opens to trade, the space is expected to unlock more than 3,700 permanent employment opportunities, giving the surrounding communities a renewed sense of economic possibility.

The development, which began as a vision in 2012, has grown into a fully realised retail destination reflecting the spirit, diversity, and resilience of Soshanguve.

"We recognised the economic potential of Soshanguve as far back as 2012," says Andre von Bulow, managing director of Cubisol, the investment company behind the development.

“This mall was never only about retail; it was about creating a space that belongs to the people, built with them and for them. Every decision we made was rooted in inclusion, empowerment, and long-term impact.”

The name "Soshanguve" itself is a tribute to the Sotho, Shangaan, Nguni and Venda tribes that were resettled from Mamelodi and Atteridgeville in 1974. This multicultural legacy is woven into the mall's identity, creating a space that honours the past while building a future grounded in unity and inclusion.

Patrick Moraka, stakeholder engagement specialist at Empowerploy, has been instrumental in ensuring that community inclusion remained central to every phase of development.

"It was our responsibility from the very beginning to ensure that no one was left behind," Moraka explains.

"That included local businesses, young people looking for opportunity, or community organisations like the Taxi Association. I am proud to say that this mall represents a stepping stone; a place where people can grow, trade, and thrive. We've created a space where livelihoods are supported, and micro-economies can flourish."

A tribute to heritage and history

Situated within a 2 000-hectare heritage site, Soshanguve is home to the globally recognised Tswaing Meteorite Crater. Elements and conscious details in the mall's design recognise and celebrate this natural wonder, with circular architectural elements that mirror the crater's form.

Educational and interactive spaces within the mall also share the story of the meteorite's impact and the rich cultural history of the area.

A retail experience shaped by local life

With a tenant mix that includes Shoprite, Mr Price, TFG, Edgars, Cashbuild, Spar, Capitec, PEP, Ackermans, KFC, Woolworths, Liquor City, and many more, the mall offers a richly diverse retail experience that both meets practical needs and drives aspirations of the community.

From fashion and food to banking and beauty, the mall is a one-stop destination for families, students, workers, and entrepreneurs alike.

"This mall is a long-awaited community milestone. A space where people can gather, grow, and build futures. We've made an investment in people, and now, the doors are open. The mall is ready, and the community has waited long enough. We have no doubt that an exciting new era for Soshanguve’s future starts here," concludes von Bulow.