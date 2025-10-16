Soshanguve Mall set to open doors in November

Preparations are in full swing for the grand opening of the Soshanguve Mall, a transformational retail development set to mark a new era of local growth and opportunity.

Image supplied

The 55,500m2 double-tiered retail centre, which replaces the original Soshanguve Plaza, represents one of the most significant redevelopments in recent years.

Teams on the ground are working tirelessly to complete the final phase ahead of the November launch.

Developed by Cubisol, the mall has been built through close collaboration with community leaders and local businesses to ensure genuine inclusion for a project that has proudly been described as being for the people, by the people.

To date, the development has created almost 2,000 jobs, with 30-40% of workers receiving formal training in construction and trade skills.

Once operational, the mall is expected to sustain close to 3,700 permanent jobs, significantly boosting the local employment.

“The Soshanguve Mall is far more than just a shopping destination, it’s a catalyst for change,” says Andre von Bulow, managing director of Cubisol.

“Local inclusion has been prioritised throughout, and deliberate efforts were made to ensure that local communities were always a part of the process.”

The Soshanguve Mall project has already invested in several community upliftment initiatives, including the upgrading of local soccer fields, the paving of Memezelo Secondary School, and the cleaning of Ward 94’s dumping area.

Anchored by leading national retailers, alongside a range of smaller local traders, the mall brings culture and commerce together in one vibrant space.

“The excitement within the community is palpable,” comments von Bulow. “We recognised Soshanguve’s economic potential over a decade ago, and our approach has always been one of partnership and empowerment. This mall isn’t just about retail, it’s about creating jobs and building confidence in what the communities achieve when working together.”

The Soshanguve Mall Grand Opening is expected to take place on Friday, 21 November 2025 at Buitekant Street, Soshanguve.