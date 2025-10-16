2025 Absa Top 10 Extra Virgin Olive Oils crowned

South Africa’s finest extra virgin olive oils (EVOOs) have been recognised at the 12th annual Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards, held at Mynhardt’s Kitchen at Cathedral Cellar in Paarl. The awards highlight the country’s leading producers, following meticulous blind tasting of gold medal-winning EVOOs from the annual SA Olive Awards.

Source: Supplied

The Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards, now in their 12th year, continue the partnership between Absa and the SA Olive Industry Association, promoting quality, innovation, and sustainability in South Africa’s olive oil sector.

Yolisa Mlungwana, Regional Segment Head at Absa Private Banking, said: "After 12 years of partnership, our theme ‘Your Story Matters’ reflects the essence of the South African olive industry - one of resilience, craftsmanship, and pride. Each bottle of locally produced EVOO tells a story of passion, hard work, and connection to the land, setting a global benchmark for quality.

"Absa is proud to once again be part of these awards, which celebrate excellence while supporting producers in building lasting relationships with retailers, distributors, and buyers.”

Wendy Petersen, CEO of SA Olive, added: "The Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Awards remain the pinnacle of recognition for our local olive producers. It is a moment to celebrate the extraordinary talent, skill, and commitment that define this industry.

"Our producers continue to deliver world-class EVOOs that rival the best globally, and their pursuit of excellence is truly inspiring. We are deeply grateful to Absa for their unwavering partnership, which has been instrumental in showcasing and growing this remarkable sector."

The 2025 Absa Top 10 Olive Oil Winners (in no particular order)

1. Mardouw Investments ZA (Pty) Ltd – Mardouw Premium Delicate – Delicate

2. De Rustica Estate – De Rustica Delicate – Delicate

3. Lions Creek Estate (Pty) Ltd – Picual Extra Virgin Olive Oil – Medium

4. Morgenster Estate – Morgenster Extra Virgin Olive Oil – Medium

5. Willow Creek Products (Pty) Ltd – Estate Blend – Medium

6. Tokara – Tokara Woolworth Estate EVOO – Medium

7. Babylonstoren – Babylonstoren Coratina – Medium

8. Oudewerfskloof Olive Farm – Picual – Medium

9. Andanté Olives Porterville – Andanté Intenso – Intense

10. Rio Largo Olive Estate – Rio Largo Premium – Intense

A sensory celebration of South African EVOOs

Guests at the ceremony enjoyed a bespoke olive-inspired menu by Chef Mynhardt Joubert, featuring black olive ‘roosterkoek’, roasted lamb with green olives, and olive oil ice cream — a celebration of the flavour and versatility of South African EVOOs.

The 2025 winners exemplify world-class olive oil production, reaffirming the country’s place on the global EVOO map.