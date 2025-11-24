South Africa
    Woodlands Dairy Group acquires Ladismith Cheese, expands national footprint

    Woodlands Dairy Group has announced the acquisition of 100% of Ladismith Cheese Company, including its subsidiaries Ladismith Powder Company and Mooivallei Suiwel, from Sea Harvest Group. The move expands Woodlands’ national presence, enhances supply chain efficiency, and broadens its consumer offerings across dairy categories.
    24 Nov 2025
    24 Nov 2025
    Source:
    Source: Freepik

    The acquisition adds to Woodlands’ existing operations, which include Woodlands Dairy and its wholly owned Fairfield Dairy, covering UHT milk, yoghurt, cheese, custard, flavoured milk, and other dairy products.

    Woodlands CEO Helen McDougall said: "This transaction aligns perfectly with our vision to deliver high-quality, sustainable dairy products to a growing market.

    "By integrating Ladismith’s established regional presence and expertise with our extensive network, we are well positioned to provide customers with an enhanced and more specialised product portfolio."

    Empowering local dairy

    Chairman Lex Gutsche added: This transaction will expand the Group’s geographical production facility presence, reaching the full breadth of South Africa, bringing us closer to more farmers and customers.

    "I’m also very pleased and indeed proud that this transaction will lead to us becoming the largest wholly South African-owned, 25% Black-empowered dairy in the country - a clear testament to our belief in South Africa and its people."

    Founded in 1999, Ladismith Cheese Company is known for its high-quality cheese, butter, and milk powder. Woodlands says the integration will broaden its product range, expand its customer and channel base, and drive operational efficiencies across the group.

    The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals. Ladismith Cheese Company will continue operating under its existing brand, with ongoing support from Woodlands’ leadership team.

    Refocusing for the future

    Sea Harvest CEO Felix Ratheb commented: "In line with the strategic objectives presented to shareholders in early 2025, Sea Harvest intends de-leveraging its balance sheet through the disposal of non-fishing assets and re-focus on its seafood businesses.

    "We will utilise the proceeds from the disposal to repay a portion of the long-term debt in our South African operation."

    agriculture, UHT milk, Ladismith Cheese, agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture, dairy sector, dairy supply chain, cheese production, South African dairy industry, agroprocessing
