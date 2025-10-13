Volpes opens their 80th store: A legacy of locally made quality

A home-grown brand loved across South Africa

For nearly 100 years, Volpes has been woven into the fabric of South African homes. What began in the Eastern Cape has grown steadily into a trusted national brand, offering pillows, duvet inners, curtains, quilts, sheeting, and duvet covers – all made with a dedication to quality and comfort.

Volpes products reflects its guiding philosophy: made by South Africans, for South Africans. This proud tradition of local manufacturing not only supports communities but also ensures that customers can rely on consistent quality that truly feels like home.

Reaching more South Africans with every store

The recent expansion brings Volpes stores to key locations around the country, including:



The Glen Shopping Centre (Johannesburg)



Walmer Park Shopping Centre (Gqeberha)



Sandown Retail Crossing (Western Cape)



Secunda Mall (Mphumalanga) These new stores bring the brand closer to customers, making it easier than ever to access locally made bedlinen, curtains, and home essentials. And this is only the beginning – with more stores planned for the coming months, Volpes is continuing its mission to ensure that every South African has access to affordable, quality homeware. The Volpes in-store experience Shopping at a Volpes store is more than just purchasing bedding or curtains, it’s an experience. Each location is designed to showcase complete lifestyle looks, inspiring customers to reimagine their bedrooms and living spaces. Knowledgeable staff, trained as product experts, are always on hand to guide customers. Whether it’s finding the perfect Egyptian cotton duvet cover, choosing the right curtain length, or selecting a luxury quilt for a layered winter bed, Volpes stores offer personalised service that makes shopping effortless and enjoyable. Quality you can trust Volpes is committed to ensuring that every product reflects both style and substance. Each range is thoughtfully curated, offering 100% cotton bedlinen for natural comfort, premium microfibre duvet inners for year-round warmth, and locally made curtains that bring quality craftsmanship into your home. Recent expansions to the product range include:



New towel ranges, featuring fresh textures and affordable everyday quality.



Extended colour palettes in luxury bedding, from cool silvers to midnight blues.

