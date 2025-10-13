South Africa
Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Volpes opens their 80th store: A legacy of locally made quality

    Since its founding in 1929 in Gqeberha, Volpes has been a name synonymous with locally made quality and timeless home comfort. Now, almost a century later, Volpes proudly celebrates another milestone: the opening of their 80th store. This expansion means more South Africans can experience the unique blend of craftsmanship, value, and locally made excellence that has made Volpes a household name.
    13 Oct 2025
    A home-grown brand loved across South Africa

    For nearly 100 years, Volpes has been woven into the fabric of South African homes. What began in the Eastern Cape has grown steadily into a trusted national brand, offering pillows, duvet inners, curtains, quilts, sheeting, and duvet covers – all made with a dedication to quality and comfort.

    Volpes products reflects its guiding philosophy: made by South Africans, for South Africans. This proud tradition of local manufacturing not only supports communities but also ensures that customers can rely on consistent quality that truly feels like home.

    Reaching more South Africans with every store

    The recent expansion brings Volpes stores to key locations around the country, including:

  • The Glen Shopping Centre (Johannesburg)
  • Walmer Park Shopping Centre (Gqeberha)
  • Sandown Retail Crossing (Western Cape)
  • Secunda Mall (Mphumalanga)

    These new stores bring the brand closer to customers, making it easier than ever to access locally made bedlinen, curtains, and home essentials. And this is only the beginning – with more stores planned for the coming months, Volpes is continuing its mission to ensure that every South African has access to affordable, quality homeware.

    The Volpes in-store experience

    Shopping at a Volpes store is more than just purchasing bedding or curtains, it’s an experience. Each location is designed to showcase complete lifestyle looks, inspiring customers to reimagine their bedrooms and living spaces.

    Knowledgeable staff, trained as product experts, are always on hand to guide customers. Whether it’s finding the perfect Egyptian cotton duvet cover, choosing the right curtain length, or selecting a luxury quilt for a layered winter bed, Volpes stores offer personalised service that makes shopping effortless and enjoyable.

    Quality you can trust

    Volpes is committed to ensuring that every product reflects both style and substance. Each range is thoughtfully curated, offering 100% cotton bedlinen for natural comfort, premium microfibre duvet inners for year-round warmth, and locally made curtains that bring quality craftsmanship into your home.

    Recent expansions to the product range include:

  • New towel ranges, featuring fresh textures and affordable everyday quality.
  • Extended colour palettes in luxury bedding, from cool silvers to midnight blues.
  • Blinds, rods, and curtain tracks, offering customers more complete window solutions.

    Each addition is designed to ensure Volpes continues to be your one-stop home shop – combining comfort, style, and value.

    Online and in-store: Seamless shopping

    Alongside its 80 physical stores, Volpes also offers customers the convenience of shopping online. The website showcases the full product range, complete with delivery options and Click & Collect services. This seamless integration between in-store and digital platforms ensures that Volpes can meet customers wherever they are, whether they prefer browsing in person or shopping from home.

    Looking ahead: More growth, same promise

    The opening of the 80th store is a milestone, but it’s also a stepping stone. With further expansions planned, Volpes remains committed to growing its reach while holding true to its values: quality, affordability, and locally made excellence.

    For South Africans, this means even more access to thoughtfully crafted products that bring comfort and beauty into their homes. For Volpes, it means continuing the legacy it began nearly a century ago – and carrying it proudly into the future.

    80 stores and counting

    The story of Volpes is one of consistency, care, and community. From its roots in Gqeberha to its presence across the nation, every milestone has been built on the same foundation: providing South Africans with homegrown quality they can trust.

    With the opening of its 80th store, Volpes invites even more customers to discover why generations of South Africans have chosen its locally made bedlinen, curtains, pillows, and quilts. After all, Volpes is more than just a brand: it’s a part of home.

    Volpes
    Volpes, The Home of Linen, offers high-quality bed linen, curtains, pillows, towels and more. Volpes ensures exceptional value, style and service, with over 60 stores nationwide and robust online presence.
