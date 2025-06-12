Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Volpes: The heart of a south african winter home

    When winter arrives in South Africa, it brings more than a crispness in the air - it calls for comfort, warmth, and a home that feels like a sanctuary. At Volpes, we’ve spent decades perfecting the art of locally made winter bedding, offering South Africans the softness, warmth, and quality they need to sleep soundly through the coldest nights.
    Issued by Volpes
    12 Jun 2025
    12 Jun 2025
    Volpes: The heart of a south african winter home

    This winter, we’re proud to spotlight our locally crafted bedding ranges — from 100% cotton duvet covers to brushed cotton sheeting, winter flannel bedding, and cosy duvet inners - each designed to keep you warm while supporting local industry.

    Crafted in South Africa, Made for South African winters

    Our winters are as diverse as our landscapes - icy highland mornings in the Drakensberg, wet coastal chills in the Cape, and frosty dawns across the Karoo. Volpes understands that a one-size-fits-all approach just won’t do, which is why our winter bedlinen range includes options to suit every climate and comfort preference.

    Whether you live in a home that needs extra insulation from the cold, or you're simply looking to add a few winter layers for cosiness and style, Volpes has a solution that’s both practical and beautiful - and it’s all made right here at home.

    Volpes: The heart of a south african winter home

    What makes Volpes winter bedding special?

    Our winter bedding is more than just warm - it’s carefully designed and responsibly made, using materials that stand the test of time and seasons. Here are just a few highlights of what sets Volpes apart:

    Brushed cotton bedding and sheeting: This range has become a winter must-have. Brushed for softness, our brushed cotton bedlinen traps warm air close to your body while remaining breathable - perfect for keeping snug without overheating.

    100% Cotton duvet covers and bedlinen: Known for its durability and breathability, pure cotton remains a trusted favourite for families, guest rooms, and everyday luxury. Our 100% cotton winter duvet covers are designed for year-round comfort but truly shine in colder months when layered up with inners and quilts.

    Warm duvet inners: At the heart of every winter bedding setup is the duvet inner. Ours are available in varying weights and fills - including luxury microfibre options that mimic the plushness of down without the allergens.

    Volpes: The heart of a south african winter home

    Layering up: Build your bed like a pro

    Creating a warm and inviting winter bed is all about layering - and Volpes makes it easy with a full suite of matching and complementary products:

    • Start with a base of brushed or flannel sheeting to add softness and warmth from the bottom up.

    • Add a 100% cotton duvet cover set paired with a winter weight duvet inner.

    • Top it all off with a locally made quilt or cotton coverlet - ideal for layering, styling, and adding a little extra insulation when needed.

    • Complete the look with a few scatter cushions or a textured winter throw for added depth, visual appeal, and bedtime luxury.

    • This layered approach not only traps warmth but gives your bedroom a seasonal refresh that feels fresh and stylish, without the need for a full makeover.

    Volpes: The heart of a south african winter home

    Why locally made matters more than ever

    At Volpes, we’re proud to be a local brand with a long history - and we take that legacy seriously. By choosing our locally made winter bedlinen, you’re helping to support:

    South African jobs - from designers and seamstresses to fabric dyers, packers, and logistics teams

    Homegrown quality - refined over generations to meet local needs with excellence

    And when you buy Volpes, you’re not just buying a blanket or a sheet - you’re buying peace of mind that what touches your skin each night has been created with care, intention, and pride.

    Shop It your way: Online, in-store, or now on Bash

    We know our customers value choice, which is why Volpes now offers multiple ways to shop our full winter bedding range:

    In over 73 Volpes stores nationwide, where you can feel the fabrics and see the colours in person.

    Online at volpes.co.za, where you’ll find our entire winter collection, style inspiration, and nationwide delivery.

    Now on Bash, making it even easier to shop our locally made curtains, duvet covers, quilts, pillows, and sheeting along with your favourite lifestyle products.

    No matter how you prefer to shop, our team is ready to help you create a warmer, cosier home this winter.

    This winter, wrap yourself in local comfort

    A good night’s sleep is one of life’s essentials - and in winter, that starts with the right bedding. With Volpes’ locally made winter bedlinen, you can sleep warm, support local, and fall in love with your bedroom all over again.

    Volpes
    Volpes, The Home of Linen, offers high-quality bed linen, curtains, pillows, towels and more. Volpes ensures exceptional value, style and service, with over 60 stores nationwide and robust online presence.
