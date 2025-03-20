Retail Fashion & Homeware
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesVolpesDentsuDNA Brand ArchitectsClockworkNinety9centsKLAJockey South AfricaMpactNielsenIQRainbow ChickenBrandLoveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail Fashion & Homeware

    The quality option: Choose Volpes

    At Volpes, we believe that home is more than just a space – it’s a feeling, a reflection of your personality, and a sanctuary where you find comfort and peace. Every choice you make in curating your home matters, from the colours that set the mood to the textures that invite relaxation. That’s why we are committed to offering premium, locally made bedding and home essentials that transform your space with effortless style, quality, and care.
    Issued by Volpes
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    The quality option: Choose Volpes

    Locally made, designed for you

    When you invest in locally made products, you invest in superior craftsmanship, ethical production, and the growth of local industries. At Volpes, we take immense pride in our South African heritage, producing locally made bedlinen, locally made pillows, and locally made quilts that embody the essence of homegrown excellence.

    By choosing Volpes, you’re not just choosing bedding – you’re choosing a brand that understands the importance of quality sleep, everyday luxury, and sustainable choices. Our locally produced collections offer the perfect balance of comfort, durability, and aesthetic appeal, ensuring that every moment spent in your bedroom is one of relaxation and indulgence.

    The quality option: Choose Volpes

    Bedding that elevates your sleep

    A good night’s sleep starts with the right foundation. That’s why Volpes provides a wide range of locally made duvet covers and locally made sheeting, crafted from high-quality fabrics that breathe, soften with every wash, and create the ultimate sleep experience. Whether you prefer the crisp, cool touch of cotton percale or the silky smoothness of cotton sateen, our locally made bedding offers a superior level of comfort that transforms your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary.

    Our bedding is designed to cater to every preference – whether you love light and airy layers or plush and cosy textures. Each product is created with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring you get the perfect combination of softness, durability, and effortless elegance.

    The quality option: Choose Volpes

    Curtains that complement every room

    Windows frame your view of the world, and the right curtains frame your home’s atmosphere. Volpes’ locally made curtains are not just about style; they play a crucial role in controlling light, regulating temperature, and adding a refined touch to any room. Whether you’re drawn to classic blockout curtains for ultimate privacy or prefer the soft elegance of sheers that filter natural light, our selection ensures you’ll find the perfect match for your space.

    Crafted to the highest standards, our locally made curtains offer a timeless aesthetic with modern functionality. They drape beautifully, complementing any décor style while enhancing the ambience of your living spaces. With a variety of textures, patterns, and finishes, Volpes curtains are designed to make every window a statement piece.

    The quality option: Choose Volpes

    Pillows for unparalleled comfort

    No bed is complete without the perfect pillow. At Volpes, our locally made pillows are designed to provide exceptional support, whether you prefer a soft pillow, a firm pillow, or something perfectly in between. Our selection includes a range of sizes, from standard pillows to the indulgent king pillow and the extra-luxurious emperor pillow, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your sleep needs.

    A well-crafted pillow enhances your sleep posture, reduces discomfort, and ensures you wake up feeling rested and refreshed. That’s why we take extra care in selecting high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship for every locally made pillow in our range.

    The quality option: Choose Volpes

    Timeless quilts for every season

    A quilt isn’t just an extra layer – it’s an essential part of your bedroom aesthetic and comfort. Our locally made quilts blend beauty with functionality, offering lightweight warmth for summer and cosy comfort for cooler nights. Designed with intricate stitching and premium fabrics, Volpes quilt sets add texture, depth, and a touch of luxury to your bedroom.

    From minimalist designs to elegant patterns, our locally made quilts cater to every taste and style. They’re more than just bedding; they’re an investment in comfort and long-lasting quality.

    Why choose locally made?

    Choosing locally made bedding, curtains, and linens isn’t just about bringing premium quality into your home – it’s about making a conscious decision to support local businesses, create jobs, and reduce environmental impact. By manufacturing our products locally, we ensure that every item meets the highest standards while contributing to the sustainability of our economy.

    Transform your home with Volpes

    Your home is an extension of who you are, and every detail contributes to its warmth and character. At Volpes, we’re here to help you create a space that reflects your personal style, filled with the comfort and luxury of locally made bedding, curtains, and home essentials.

    Discover the difference that quality craftsmanship makes and experience the best in locally made luxury – because at Volpes, we don’t just make bedding; we make homes feel like home.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Volpes
    Volpes, The Home of Linen, offers high-quality bed linen, curtains, pillows, towels and more. Volpes ensures exceptional value, style and service, with over 60 stores nationwide and robust online presence.
    Related
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz