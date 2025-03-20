Retail ESG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesVolpesDentsuDNA Brand ArchitectsClockworkNinety9centsKLAJockey South AfricaMpactNielsenIQRainbow ChickenBrandLoveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail ESG

    TFG adds warmth to City of Cape Town’s Safe Spaces

    TFG, Taking Care of Business (TCB), a non-profit social enterprise, and Matdoc Projects – a Safe Spaces partner of the City of Cape Town, are stitching together a partnership to assist people living on the streets while promoting entrepreneurship and diverting textile waste from landfills.
    20 Mar 2025
    20 Mar 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was on hand at the Safe Spaces Shelter in Green Point for the recent delivery of the first batch out of 2,500 sleeping bags made from upcycled store marketing materials and recycled fabric waste filling supplied by TFG.

    TFG has partnered with the City of Cape Town’s Safe Spaces as the key beneficiary of these sleeping bags, with the first 200 sleeping bags being donated at the handover.

    Production of the sleeping bags is facilitated by TCB’s Remake Programme, which supports enterprise development and accelerates economic opportunities for previously unemployed men and women.

    The project helps divert textile waste from TFG’s operations while upskilling seamstresses through entrepreneurship in the circular economy.

    Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “We are very grateful for this meaningful contribution to our City Safe Spaces, which offer dignified transitional shelter and social programmes to help people leave the streets for good.

    “Safe Spaces offer a range of services including personal development planning, family reunifications, employment opportunities, referrals for mental health, medical, and substance abuse treatment and more. With the help of NGO partners, residents and the private sector, we can achieve our goals to keep expanding the Safe Space model to more parts of our city.

    “Capetonians are well-known for their generosity of spirit, and it is important for us to direct our caring donations to empower the many NGO-run initiatives aimed at helping people off the streets sustainably, rather than to handouts which don’t achieve this change.”

    TFG CEO Anthony Thunström added, “We want to practise responsible product stewardship in the way we design, manufacture, sell and dispose of products to minimise environmental impact.

    “We also recognise the many challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness. As winter approaches, we hope the sleeping bags provide some much-needed warmth and comfort.

    “This partnership with the City’s Safe Spaces programme and TCB is a wonderful example of this commitment in practice, showing how we can make a positive difference while also increasing our resource efficiency.”

    Tracey Gilmore, co-founder and COO of TCB said this partnership demonstrates the power of circular economy solutions that turn waste into worth.

    “Through our Remake programme, unemployed seamstresses are learning how to run micro-manufacturing businesses, earning an income, developing their skills, and contributing to a sustainable future. By turning textile waste into warmth, we’re not only helping those in need but also fostering entrepreneurship that builds long-term resilience,” says Gilmore.

    Read more: City of Cape Town, TFG, Anthony Thunström, textile waste
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz