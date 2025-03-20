TFG adds warmth to City of Cape Town’s Safe Spaces

TFG, Taking Care of Business (TCB), a non-profit social enterprise, and Matdoc Projects – a Safe Spaces partner of the City of Cape Town, are stitching together a partnership to assist people living on the streets while promoting entrepreneurship and diverting textile waste from landfills.

Image supplied

Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was on hand at the Safe Spaces Shelter in Green Point for the recent delivery of the first batch out of 2,500 sleeping bags made from upcycled store marketing materials and recycled fabric waste filling supplied by TFG.

TFG has partnered with the City of Cape Town’s Safe Spaces as the key beneficiary of these sleeping bags, with the first 200 sleeping bags being donated at the handover.

Production of the sleeping bags is facilitated by TCB’s Remake Programme, which supports enterprise development and accelerates economic opportunities for previously unemployed men and women.

The project helps divert textile waste from TFG’s operations while upskilling seamstresses through entrepreneurship in the circular economy.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “We are very grateful for this meaningful contribution to our City Safe Spaces, which offer dignified transitional shelter and social programmes to help people leave the streets for good.

“Safe Spaces offer a range of services including personal development planning, family reunifications, employment opportunities, referrals for mental health, medical, and substance abuse treatment and more. With the help of NGO partners, residents and the private sector, we can achieve our goals to keep expanding the Safe Space model to more parts of our city.

“Capetonians are well-known for their generosity of spirit, and it is important for us to direct our caring donations to empower the many NGO-run initiatives aimed at helping people off the streets sustainably, rather than to handouts which don’t achieve this change.”

TFG CEO Anthony Thunström added, “We want to practise responsible product stewardship in the way we design, manufacture, sell and dispose of products to minimise environmental impact.

“We also recognise the many challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness. As winter approaches, we hope the sleeping bags provide some much-needed warmth and comfort.

“This partnership with the City’s Safe Spaces programme and TCB is a wonderful example of this commitment in practice, showing how we can make a positive difference while also increasing our resource efficiency.”

Tracey Gilmore, co-founder and COO of TCB said this partnership demonstrates the power of circular economy solutions that turn waste into worth.

“Through our Remake programme, unemployed seamstresses are learning how to run micro-manufacturing businesses, earning an income, developing their skills, and contributing to a sustainable future. By turning textile waste into warmth, we’re not only helping those in need but also fostering entrepreneurship that builds long-term resilience,” says Gilmore.