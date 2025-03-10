Dentsu and SAB unlock smarter, AI-powered YouTube buying with Google’s VRC

Driving greater media efficiency

The objective was clear: enhance media efficiency, improve performance, and maximise brand exposure for four of SAB South Africa’s leading brands — Corona, Castle Lite, Brutal Fruit, and Flying Fish.

AI vs traditional media buying: The test

YouTube campaigns typically require separate budgets and manual optimisation for each format — bumpers, in-stream, in-feed, and shorts — often leading to inefficiencies. With VRC, we consolidated these formats into a single, AI-optimised campaign, allowing Google’s machine learning to dynamically allocate spend in real time for optimal results.

Dentsu’s role in delivering success

iProspect South Africa led strategic planning, ensuring alignment with SAB’s learning agenda.



Dentsu Performancemedia managed execution and ongoing optimisation, harnessing the full potential of VRC’s automation.

Results: Increased reach, lower costs, greater impact. The VRC test outperformed traditional campaign structures, delivering:

Higher reach and frequency – AI-driven delivery broadened audience coverage efficiently.



Lower CPMs and improved ROI – Automated budget allocation reduced costs while maximising exposure.



Optimised creative performance – Real-time format selection ensured the best creatives reached the right audience.

Why this matters: A new era for SAB’s media strategy.

This successful test marks a significant shift in SAB’s digital media approach, proving that AI-powered automation can drive both efficiency and performance at scale.

Thanks to Google for their collaboration and to dentsu for providing strategic leadership, this initiative equips SAB with valuable insights to future-proof media strategies and lead in data-driven marketing innovation.

As the landscape evolves, AI-optimised solutions like VRC will continue to play a pivotal role in maximising the impact of SAB’s brands — today and into the future.



