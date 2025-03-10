Subscribe & Follow
Dentsu and SAB unlock smarter, AI-powered YouTube buying with Google’s VRC
As part of SAB’s commitment to innovation and performance, dentsu partnered with Google to test a more efficient way of running YouTube campaigns — leveraging Google’s AI-powered Video Reach Campaign (VRC).
Driving greater media efficiency
The objective was clear: enhance media efficiency, improve performance, and maximise brand exposure for four of SAB South Africa’s leading brands — Corona, Castle Lite, Brutal Fruit, and Flying Fish.
AI vs traditional media buying: The test
YouTube campaigns typically require separate budgets and manual optimisation for each format — bumpers, in-stream, in-feed, and shorts — often leading to inefficiencies. With VRC, we consolidated these formats into a single, AI-optimised campaign, allowing Google’s machine learning to dynamically allocate spend in real time for optimal results.
Dentsu’s role in delivering success
- iProspect South Africa led strategic planning, ensuring alignment with SAB’s learning agenda.
- Dentsu Performancemedia managed execution and ongoing optimisation, harnessing the full potential of VRC’s automation.
Results: Increased reach, lower costs, greater impact. The VRC test outperformed traditional campaign structures, delivering:
- Higher reach and frequency – AI-driven delivery broadened audience coverage efficiently.
- Lower CPMs and improved ROI – Automated budget allocation reduced costs while maximising exposure.
- Optimised creative performance – Real-time format selection ensured the best creatives reached the right audience.
Why this matters: A new era for SAB’s media strategy.
This successful test marks a significant shift in SAB’s digital media approach, proving that AI-powered automation can drive both efficiency and performance at scale.
Thanks to Google for their collaboration and to dentsu for providing strategic leadership, this initiative equips SAB with valuable insights to future-proof media strategies and lead in data-driven marketing innovation.
As the landscape evolves, AI-optimised solutions like VRC will continue to play a pivotal role in maximising the impact of SAB’s brands — today and into the future.
About Kevin Cogill & Kgabele MemelaKevin Cogill & Kgabele Memela are addressable trading managers at dentsu Performancemedia.
Dentsu is the network designed for what's next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-cantered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.
- Dentsu Creative scores second win under Pepkor umbrella with FoneYam19 Mar 10:55
- Struggling with data, budgets, and effectiveness? Discover Merkury11 Mar 08:19
- The AI revolution in search: How to stay visible in a changing digital landscape10 Mar 12:25
- Dentsu Creative South Africa enhances leadership in content with new appointments07 Mar 11:04
- Dentsu School of Influence announces 2025 cohort06 Mar 12:08
