Symphony of Style: The Met 2026 brings glamour back to Cape Town

Returning to Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on 31 January 2026, The Met once again claims its place as Cape Town’s premier racing and lifestyle spectacle, celebrated across South Africa and internationally for its heritage, prestige and electric atmosphere.

This year, Race Coast Western Cape builds on the public resurgence seen in recent seasons, creating an event that celebrates both the sport’s tradition and its growing accessibility.

The Met remains a hallmark of glamour, culture and world-class racing, and in 2026, it arrives with a theme that brings a fresh dimension of creativity: Symphony of Style.

Symphony of Style: A creative invitation

More than a theme, Symphony of Style is a call to self-expression.

It blends the rhythm of racing with the artistry of fashion, the pulse of music and the unmistakable style of Cape Town’s lifestyle scene. Guests are encouraged to interpret the theme in their own way - dramatic couture, bold experimentation or elegant simplicity. All harmonies belong.

“Our goal at Race Coast is to enhance the racing experience and make it exciting, vibrant and truly accessible for all South Africans,” says Donovan Everitt, COO of Race Coast Western Cape.

“The Met represents the height of what our sport embodies - an iconic moment where racing, entertainment, community and culture converge. The energy we witnessed last year proved not only that racing is alive, but that it is thriving.”

A racing programme of unmatched quality

At its heart, The Met is about racing of the highest calibre, and the 2026 edition promises a world-class showcase. The day will feature twelve competitive races, headlined by two Grade 1 contests: the prestigious Maine Chance Farms Majorca Stakes (1600m) and the flagship World Sports Betting Cape Town Met (2000m).

All eyes will once again be on Justin Snaith, South Africa’s leading trainer, who returns in pursuit of a remarkable fourth consecutive Met victory—having saddled Jet Dark (2023), Double Superlative (2024) and Eight on Eighteen (2025).

Each of these champions carried the colours of prominent owner Nick Jonsson, adding further weight to the narrative as the reigning titleholder Eight on Eighteen, now a four-year-old, is expected to defend his crown.

With more than 150 horses set to compete throughout the programme, racegoers can expect a full day of top-tier equine athleticism and unforgettable finishes.

A partnership strengthening the sport

“The World Sports Betting Cape Town Met is a defining moment in the national sporting calendar, and working alongside Race Coast to elevate the event year after year is something we are incredibly proud of,” says Ryno Du Plessis, COO of World Sports Betting.

“Our commitment extends far beyond sponsorship, it includes ongoing investment in the Grooms Initiative, which has contributed over R5 million to those who work tirelessly behind the scenes. For us, The Met is not only a spectacle; it is a celebration of the people who make this sport possible.”

The 2026 Met is poised to set a new benchmark for racing entertainment. The blend of elite racing, fashion, music, food and Cape Town culture promises an experience richer, more energetic and more immersive than ever before.

Something for everyone

Race Coast has ensured that the 2026 Met is an experience for every kind of attendee. From exclusive VIP packages and elevated hospitality offerings to grandstand seating, the range of ticketing options caters to every budget.

Tickets are officially on sale, and guests are encouraged to secure theirs early through Computicket, where the full spectrum of hospitality packages and general admission experiences is available.