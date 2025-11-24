Beware the Black Friday job offer: Not every bargain is a career upgrade

Black Friday brings with it flashy promotions and pressure to act fast to tap into some pretty sweet deals. But all too often, shoppers discover that their impulse buys weren’t as deeply discounted as they thought, came from old clearance inventory, or were simply not the right purchases for them at the right time.

Author: Nolundi Matomane, Talent Acquisition manager for Pnet

Likewise, there are many job seekers who make a big, bold career move – only to discover that it does not live up to their expectations. Many professionals are prone to making impulsive decisions when an exciting job listing catches their eye or a recruiter knocks on their door with a time-limited offer that seems hard to resist.

A job that looks like a great deal today might not be what you want in the future. On the surface, a job that offers an impressive title, a bigger salary or attractive work-from-home options could be a misstep for your career.

Hidden traps to watch for

The headline benefits of the job might be the workplace equivalent of a Black Friday flash sale, catching your eye and putting you under pressure to make a rushed decision. But later down the line, you could discover hidden trade-offs in that attractive-looking role. Some of the reasons the new role could be disappointing include:

The high salary may come with extreme demands in terms of workload or working hours, putting you at risk of burnout.

The glamorous title might mask unclear responsibilities or a role that is not nearly as senior or impactful as it first appears.

Your new role involves less of the work you love and more of the office politics and people management that you don’t.

The ‘hybrid work’ promise may translate into long hours rather than genuine flexibility.

The job could be a dead-end that offers fewer chances for learning and advancement than your real role.

A high-paid fixed-term contract may offer fewer perks and less stability than a full-time, permanent contract job.

Thinking beyond the 'deal': questions to ask before you say yes

Before accepting any offer, pause and ask some of these questions:

Is this role solving a short-term problem for me or is it a strategic career move I am making for long-term growth?

Will this move help me develop skills and experience that matter for where I want to be next year?

Does the company’s culture match what I value?

How stable is this opportunity, and what does stability look like for me?

Am I clear on the roles and responsibilities attached to the job, as well as the support the company offers in fulfilling my duties?

Will perks like hybrid work be written into my employment contract?

Contract versus permanent roles

Something we see often is that people who were otherwise content in their jobs grab a contract opportunity to take advantage of the higher pay. In some sectors, such as IT, the gap between a permanent job and a fixed-term contract job could be as much as 35%, according to Pnet job listings data. But contracting is not the right fit for someone who values long-term stability.

For some job seekers, the financial reward of contract work is appealing, as is the chance to work in different workplaces. For others, the year-round security of permanent employment and the opportunity to develop a career with a single employer is the stronger foundation. Neither is better – it depends on which one aligns with your needs and goals.

Making career decisions that lasts

A thoughtful change of career is not about responding to the most eye-catching job listing or the most urgent hiring push. It is about ensuring the role aligns with your long-term direction and that the promises the employer makes are not too good to be true. By approaching each opportunity with a clear view of your goals, you will be able to choose work that supports your growth, stability and job satisfaction over the years ahead.



