South Africa
HR Talent Acquisition
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Pneticandi CQSappiTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Remote jobs on the rise: Tracking the shift in 2025

    Remote job opportunities are once again on the rise in South Africa, following a 13% drop in remote vacancies during 2023 and 2024. Pnet’s Job Market Trends Report for October 2025 shows that the share of remote vacancies climbed by a small but significant 0.5 percentage points between March and September this year.
    By Anja Bates, issued by Pnet
    23 Oct 2025
    23 Oct 2025
    Remote jobs on the rise: Tracking the shift in 2025

    Data from Pnet, South Africa’s leading online recruitment platform, indicates that just 3.6% of all advertised vacancies are listed as remote or hybrid remote roles. Remote opportunities are increasing in admin, office and support, business and management, and finance roles. However, certain IT positions have seen a decline in remote vacancies

    Says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet: “2023 and 2024 were the years of the great return to the office, following the shift to remote work during the Covid-19 pandemic. Remote jobs became scarcer and were often reserved for the most in-demand specialists, particularly software developers and other IT professionals.

    “We are now seeing signs that more employers are offering flexible work options across a wider range of roles. Remote opportunities are gradually expanding beyond IT into other office roles. Employers recognise that flexibility is highly valued by professionals and can be a powerful lever for attracting and retaining top talent.”

    Top remote job roles

    The list of remote job roles currently in highest demand illustrates that remote opportunities are becoming more diverse. This is the top 10 by percentage of roles advertised as remote or hybrid jobs.

    • Software developer – 13%
    • Personal assistant – 12%
    • Data analyst – 12%
    • Customer support agent – 11%
    • Business analyst – 9%
    • Business developer – 8%
    • Systems or network administrator – 8%
    • Sales representatives and consultants – 3%
    • Middle or department manager – 2%
    • Accountant – 2%

    Business and management roles, particularly managerial positions, are seeing more remote employment options. Admin and finance functions – including Accountants, admin clerks, cookkeepers, personal assistants, and customer support – are also showing strong growth in remote vacancies.

    In the IT sector, the picture is more mixed. Demand for specialist IT professionals in business/technical architecture and systems analysis is driving an increase in remote opportunities. However, in line with challenges in the global IT job market, remote opportunities for systems and network admins, project managers and software developers have declined.

    Bates says: “Even with the absolute decline in remote vacancies for some IT roles, technology still leads in flexible work opportunities. But we are also seeing opportunities steadily expanding into other functions, creating more flexibility for professionals from diverse backgrounds. Employers are increasingly using remote work as a valued benefit and a strategic tool to attract hard-to-find talent, while also widening their reach to a larger talent pool.”

    Read more: online recruitment, PNET, Anja Bates
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Anja Bates

    Anja Bates is head of data at The Stepstone Group .
    Pnet
    Pnet is an online recruitment platform which uses smart-matching technology to connect jobseekers and recruiters, so that people can find meaningful work that matches their skills, and recruiters can find quality talent to drive their business success. As part of global Job Tech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz