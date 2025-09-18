Breaking free from burnout by taking the next step in your career

Burnout and unhappiness at work are more common than you think. According to a survey from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, 60% of respondents wish they could afford to quit their jobs and 50% feel unhappy about returning to work each Monday. Some 13% report burnout. Alarming statistics, but it is within your power to change things if you are in this group.

So, what does it mean to feel burnt out or ‘disengaged’ at work? It’s that feeling when your energy, motivation and mental wellbeing are slowly seeping away. It shows up differently for each person. But some common symptoms include exhaustion and irritability, difficulty ‘switching off’ when you go home at the end of the day, or a general feeling that what you do no longer matters.

Author: Michelle Dobson, head of Brand at Pnet

Over time, this state of being can harm your well-being outside of work and your career progression. Your personal relationships, physical and mental health, and long-term career outlook may all suffer. This is why it’s important to take action when you start feeling disengaged or burnout, whether by talking to your boss or seeking a new role. Ignoring it and letting it fester could have dire consequences further down the line.

What are the root causes of workplace unhappiness?

All too many people feel that their workplace is no longer a safe or happy place to be. Between the rising cost of living, stagnant salaries, longer working hours and low workplace support, more and more South Africans are reaching a breaking point. Productivity demands are increasing, but in some workplaces, teams are shrinking.

Add poor management, lack of recognition, or unrealistic workloads to the mix, and it’s no wonder many employees want to walk away. And it’s not just about the money! Many South Africans want to escape unclear growth paths and workplaces that treat overtime and burnout as a badge of honour. Some of the most common reasons professionals are leaving include:

Lack of recognition or development opportunities



Unpaid overtime and an always-on culture



Toxic team dynamics or poor management



Workloads that grow without support



Salaries that don’t reflect effort or inflation

You don’t need to feel stuck

Many South Africans are worried about leaving their jobs in today’s tough economy. But you don’t need to wait around for things to maybe improve. Leaving a workplace where you feel stuck, undervalued or overworked is about protecting your wellbeing and improving your career. For a growing number of professionals, job satisfaction now means:

Healthier workplace cultures



Fair pay and realistic expectations



Purpose-driven work that aligns with their values



Flexibility, boundaries, and support for mental health



Leaders who listen and invest in people

Finding a role that ticks these boxes starts with a clear plan. Start by clarifying what matters most to you, whether that is getting a more interesting role, getting paid more, better benefits, finding a workplace with a healthy culture, getting opportunities to learn and grow, or achieving a better work-life balance. Then you can start looking for that dream job.

Refreshing the information in your CV, your Pnet profile, and other online platforms is essential. As South Africa’s leading online recruitment platform, Pnet connects jobseekers directly with recruiters and vacancies, so keeping your details updated ensures you stand out. Be sure to highlight your latest achievements and experience and showcase both hard and soft skills. It’s equally valuable to reconnect with contacts, attend industry events, and join relevant online communities. You can also research potential employers to target those that align with your values and ambitions.

Moving forward

Pnet’s latest advertising campaign – called Helping Hands aims to address the frustration so many people feel at work. We want to remind them that they don’t have to feel stuck. There are many great opportunities out there, with lots of open roles for ambitious professionals. Exploring these opportunities could be the first step towards a new beginning for you.