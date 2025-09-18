South Africa
HR Employee Wellness
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

PnetANEW Hotels & ResortsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Breaking free from burnout by taking the next step in your career

    Burnout and unhappiness at work are more common than you think. According to a survey from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, 60% of respondents wish they could afford to quit their jobs and 50% feel unhappy about returning to work each Monday. Some 13% report burnout. Alarming statistics, but it is within your power to change things if you are in this group.
    By Michelle Dobson, issued by Pnet
    18 Sep 2025
    18 Sep 2025
    Breaking free from burnout by taking the next step in your career

    So, what does it mean to feel burnt out or ‘disengaged’ at work? It’s that feeling when your energy, motivation and mental wellbeing are slowly seeping away. It shows up differently for each person. But some common symptoms include exhaustion and irritability, difficulty ‘switching off’ when you go home at the end of the day, or a general feeling that what you do no longer matters.

    Author: Michelle Dobson, head of Brand at Pnet
    Author: Michelle Dobson, head of Brand at Pnet

    Over time, this state of being can harm your well-being outside of work and your career progression. Your personal relationships, physical and mental health, and long-term career outlook may all suffer. This is why it’s important to take action when you start feeling disengaged or burnout, whether by talking to your boss or seeking a new role. Ignoring it and letting it fester could have dire consequences further down the line.

    What are the root causes of workplace unhappiness?

    All too many people feel that their workplace is no longer a safe or happy place to be. Between the rising cost of living, stagnant salaries, longer working hours and low workplace support, more and more South Africans are reaching a breaking point. Productivity demands are increasing, but in some workplaces, teams are shrinking.

    Add poor management, lack of recognition, or unrealistic workloads to the mix, and it’s no wonder many employees want to walk away. And it’s not just about the money! Many South Africans want to escape unclear growth paths and workplaces that treat overtime and burnout as a badge of honour. Some of the most common reasons professionals are leaving include:

    • Lack of recognition or development opportunities
    • Unpaid overtime and an always-on culture
    • Toxic team dynamics or poor management
    • Workloads that grow without support
    • Salaries that don’t reflect effort or inflation

    You don’t need to feel stuck

    Many South Africans are worried about leaving their jobs in today’s tough economy. But you don’t need to wait around for things to maybe improve. Leaving a workplace where you feel stuck, undervalued or overworked is about protecting your wellbeing and improving your career. For a growing number of professionals, job satisfaction now means:

    • Healthier workplace cultures
    • Fair pay and realistic expectations
    • Purpose-driven work that aligns with their values
    • Flexibility, boundaries, and support for mental health
    • Leaders who listen and invest in people

    Finding a role that ticks these boxes starts with a clear plan. Start by clarifying what matters most to you, whether that is getting a more interesting role, getting paid more, better benefits, finding a workplace with a healthy culture, getting opportunities to learn and grow, or achieving a better work-life balance. Then you can start looking for that dream job.

    Refreshing the information in your CV, your Pnet profile, and other online platforms is essential. As South Africa’s leading online recruitment platform, Pnet connects jobseekers directly with recruiters and vacancies, so keeping your details updated ensures you stand out. Be sure to highlight your latest achievements and experience and showcase both hard and soft skills. It’s equally valuable to reconnect with contacts, attend industry events, and join relevant online communities. You can also research potential employers to target those that align with your values and ambitions.

    Moving forward

    Pnet’s latest advertising campaign – called Helping Hands aims to address the frustration so many people feel at work. We want to remind them that they don’t have to feel stuck. There are many great opportunities out there, with lots of open roles for ambitious professionals. Exploring these opportunities could be the first step towards a new beginning for you.



    Read more: PNET, Michelle Dobson
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Michelle Dobson

    Michelle Dobson is head of Brand at Pnet.
    Pnet
    Pnet is an online recruitment platform which uses smart-matching technology to connect jobseekers and recruiters, so that people can find meaningful work that matches their skills, and recruiters can find quality talent to drive their business success. As part of global Job Tech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz