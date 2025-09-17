KZN Transport launches recruitment drive for traffic officers

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport has commenced the recruitment of traffic officers as part of its efforts to build a safer and more prosperous province for all citizens and future generations.

Transport MEC Siboniso Duma unveiled the strategic recruitment drive aimed at strengthening the province’s Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), described as a highly dedicated and efficient law enforcement unit.

“We are looking for honest, hard-working and fit South Africans to join our highly efficient and dedicated team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate,” Duma said over the weekend.

He said the department plans to recruit 278 traffic officers, including one Control Provincial Inspector, 10 Senior Provincial Inspectors, 67 Provincial Inspectors, and 200 Trainee Provincial Inspectors.

According to Duma, the initiative forms part of the province’s Zero Tolerance – No Nonsense Alufakwa campaign, which aims to foster a culture of responsible behaviour on the road by targeting motorists who drink and drive.

Duma noted that reckless and negligent driving remain a serious concern, with more than 160 motorists arrested in August alone for driving under the influence. The arrests include a senior public prosecutor, two police officers and a correctional services official, among others.

“It is very disappointing that civil servants tasked with the responsibility to enforce the law and uphold it were caught breaking it,” Duma said.

He confirmed that the case involving the senior prosecutor has been formally enrolled in court, with proceedings postponed to October 2025, pending the outcome of forensic blood test results.

“The arrest of a senior public prosecutor - someone entrusted with the responsibility of upholding the law - strikes at the very heart of the justice system and is viewed by this department with the utmost seriousness. We expect that the matter will be handled with transparency, integrity, and in full accordance with the law,” Duma said.

He said his department, in collaboration with the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster, is actively monitoring this case and other cases involving law enforcement officers.

“These developments have been formally raised for discussion within the Cluster to strengthen oversight and accountability mechanisms across the criminal justice value chain. We remain resolute in our mandate to rid our roads of reckless and intoxicated drivers, regardless of rank or profession,” Duma said.

The MEC also commended RTI officers and stakeholders for their continued vigilance and dedication in protecting the lives of innocent citizens, despite limited resources.

“The safety of all road users remains our top priority.”

Application process

Applications for traffic officer posts may be hand-delivered to the Department of Transport at Inkosi Mhlabunzima Maphumulo House, 172 Burger Street, Pietermaritzburg, or couriered to: Recruitment & Selection Section, Human Resource Administration Directorate, Private Bag X9043, Pietermaritzburg, 3200.

Applicants are also encouraged to apply online via the KZN e-Recruitment system at www.kznonline.gov.za/kznjobs.