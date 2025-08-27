6 reasons you feel stuck at work. And how you can fix it!

Do you feel like you’re simply going through the motions at work? As if you’re no longer learning anything new or making any progress in your career? Or perhaps you’re starting to dread Monday mornings and the idea of another week back at the grindstone. Over time, these feelings can chip away at your motivation, confidence and even your health.

But it is possible to change your working life, starting by recognising the signs that it’s time to shift gears:

1. You’re no longer learning or growing

Remember when you first started a new role you were excited to tackle? You felt like you learnt something new every day and were developing new skills. You were stretched…but in a good way. If you’re on autopilot because you’re no longer learning or growing, it might be time for a change. If you have learned all you can, staying in the same place for too long can hold back your career progression as well as your earning potential.

2. You’ve mentally checked out

You go to work every day, but it feels as if your heart and brain are elsewhere. While you continue to perform your role flawlessly, your drive, interest and oomph are gone. Then you realise that you count the hours until home time every working day. If thoughts like “I’m really not paid enough for this” keep going through your head, you could be ready for a fresh start.

3. You feel unappreciated or overlooked

Whether it’s being passed over for projects, not getting recognition for your contributions or losing out on a promotion or increase, it’s demotivating to feel invisible. If you’re going the extra mile but your career is standing still, it could be a sign that it’s time to move.

4. The company culture no longer fits your values

If your company’s culture, the values of the business, or your coworkers’ priorities and behaviours are at odds with what you stand for, it’s hard to feel happy at work. Misalignment between your values and the working environment creates unnecessary stress and disconnect and is a common reason professionals move on.

5. Your role has changed without your buy-in

Most roles will evolve and often for the better. You might hope, for example, to take on more interesting projects as you prove yourself. But sometimes you might feel as if the changes take you from what you enjoy or excel at. One example might be spending most of your day on admin rather than on the creative work you were hired to do.

6. You’ve stopped believing things will improve

Most of us accept that there will be bad days and rough patches even in a dream job with a great employer. Perhaps you’re suddenly putting in a lot of overtime or a difficult client is making life miserable. Often, there’s the hope that a new manager, a different strategy, or some additional resources will change things for the better. But, if months or even years go by without any real progress, it could be a sign to start looking for a new path.

Why people stay

Fear of change, loyalty to colleagues, or uncertainty about the job market can keep people in roles that no longer serve them. But staying stuck comes at a cost. Over time, it can erode your confidence and ambition. When you’re ready to take the next step:

Reflect on what you want more (or less) of in your work life.



Update your CV and online profiles so they show your latest skills and achievements.



Talk to your network or find a mentor for fresh perspectives.



Filter your job search by what matters most to you, like flexibility, growth, or culture.

