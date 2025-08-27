South Africa
HR Employee Wellness
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

PnetSimply Financial ServicesTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    6 reasons you feel stuck at work. And how you can fix it!

    By Michelle Dobson, issued by Pnet
    27 Aug 2025
    27 Aug 2025
    Do you feel like you’re simply going through the motions at work? As if you’re no longer learning anything new or making any progress in your career? Or perhaps you’re starting to dread Monday mornings and the idea of another week back at the grindstone. Over time, these feelings can chip away at your motivation, confidence and even your health.
    6 reasons you feel stuck at work. And how you can fix it!

    But it is possible to change your working life, starting by recognising the signs that it’s time to shift gears:

    1. You’re no longer learning or growing

    Remember when you first started a new role you were excited to tackle? You felt like you learnt something new every day and were developing new skills. You were stretched…but in a good way. If you’re on autopilot because you’re no longer learning or growing, it might be time for a change. If you have learned all you can, staying in the same place for too long can hold back your career progression as well as your earning potential.

    2. You’ve mentally checked out

    You go to work every day, but it feels as if your heart and brain are elsewhere. While you continue to perform your role flawlessly, your drive, interest and oomph are gone. Then you realise that you count the hours until home time every working day. If thoughts like “I’m really not paid enough for this” keep going through your head, you could be ready for a fresh start.

    3. You feel unappreciated or overlooked

    Whether it’s being passed over for projects, not getting recognition for your contributions or losing out on a promotion or increase, it’s demotivating to feel invisible. If you’re going the extra mile but your career is standing still, it could be a sign that it’s time to move.

    4. The company culture no longer fits your values

    If your company’s culture, the values of the business, or your coworkers’ priorities and behaviours are at odds with what you stand for, it’s hard to feel happy at work. Misalignment between your values and the working environment creates unnecessary stress and disconnect and is a common reason professionals move on.

    5. Your role has changed without your buy-in

    Most roles will evolve and often for the better. You might hope, for example, to take on more interesting projects as you prove yourself. But sometimes you might feel as if the changes take you from what you enjoy or excel at. One example might be spending most of your day on admin rather than on the creative work you were hired to do.

    6. You’ve stopped believing things will improve

    Most of us accept that there will be bad days and rough patches even in a dream job with a great employer. Perhaps you’re suddenly putting in a lot of overtime or a difficult client is making life miserable. Often, there’s the hope that a new manager, a different strategy, or some additional resources will change things for the better. But, if months or even years go by without any real progress, it could be a sign to start looking for a new path.

    Why people stay

    Fear of change, loyalty to colleagues, or uncertainty about the job market can keep people in roles that no longer serve them. But staying stuck comes at a cost. Over time, it can erode your confidence and ambition. When you’re ready to take the next step:

    • Reflect on what you want more (or less) of in your work life.
    • Update your CV and online profiles so they show your latest skills and achievements.
    • Talk to your network or find a mentor for fresh perspectives.
    • Filter your job search by what matters most to you, like flexibility, growth, or culture.

    Pnet’s latest advertising campaign – called “Helping Hands” - was created for the moments when work isn’t working anymore. With powerful job search tools, tailored listings, and career insights, Pnet is the online recruitment platform that can help you take that first step towards a better role.

    Read more: job satisfaction, PNET, career growth, career progression, Michelle Dobson
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Michelle Dobson

    Michelle Dobson is head of brand at Pnet
    Pnet
    Pnet is an online recruitment platform which uses smart-matching technology to connect jobseekers and recruiters, so that people can find meaningful work that matches their skills, and recruiters can find quality talent to drive their business success. As part of global Job Tech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz