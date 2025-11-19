South Africa
HR Talent Acquisition
    The best hires don’t wait for January, and neither should recruiters

    As the end of the year approaches, many companies hit the pause button on recruitment in anticipation of the December holidays. But in reality, this can be a great time to post vacancies, interview candidates and build your talent pipeline before the January hiring rush begins.
    By Nolundi Matomane, issued by Pnet
    19 Nov 2025
    Here are some reasons why hiring during the festive season can give you a head start for the new year:

    1. A quiet market is a chance to stand out

      2. Many companies wait until January to advertise roles, believing job seekers are inactive over the holidays. Those that advertise vacancies over December will stand out, giving them the opportunity to attract high-quality candidates with less competition. Platforms like Pnet allow you to review CVs and post ads even if you’re not in the office over the holiday season.

    2. Job seekers are more engaged online

      3. Many professionals use this quieter period of the year to reflect on their careers and plan their next move. They are also spending more time online – browsing, shopping, reconnecting and, yes, looking at career opportunities and updating their CVs and career profiles. As such, it’s a chance to reach an engaged pool of candidates.

    3. More time to focus on recruitment

      4. With business slowing down in December, you can give hiring the focus it deserves. You can use the time to write your job descriptions, review applications, refine your shortlist and schedule interviews. Pnet’s Response Handling Team can manage candidate communication and shortlisting for you, ensuring your recruitment momentum continues during the holidays. This will significantly shorten your time to hire as candidates will be kept warm and engaged during the quieter period of the year.

    4. Easier interview scheduling

      5. The quiet weeks and busy social schedules of the year-end mean candidates can take time for interviews without disrupting their work schedules. Informal meetings, virtual chats, or early-stage interviews can take place discreetly, helping you to quicken the process before calendars fill up in January.

    Get a head start for 2026

    Hiring in December could help you avoid recruitment fee increases in the new year. In addition, you can start 2026 on the front foot, with a strong shortlist ready for interviews or even with new hires already selected and ready to be onboarded. The festive season is also an ideal time to focus on workforce planning for the year ahead. Review your business plans and think about the talent you will need.

    Use insights from sources like Pnet’s Job Market Trends Reports and Guide to analysing your recruitment needs to review your approach, identify skills gaps, and set clear recruitment goals for the year ahead. This will help you in making strategic data-driven decisions that will shape your recruitment strategy giving you a competitive advantage.

    Final thoughts

    Don’t overlook the potential of the festive season when it comes to recruiting. It’s the perfect time to create a candidate pipeline and attract new talent that can enable your business to thrive in the new year. Recruiting throughout this quiet period can help you keep ahead of your competitors and enter 2026 on a strong footing.

    About Nolundi Matomane

    Nolundi Matomane is Talent Acquisition manager at Pnet.
    Pnet
    Pnet is an online recruitment platform which uses smart-matching technology to connect jobseekers and recruiters, so that people can find meaningful work that matches their skills, and recruiters can find quality talent to drive their business success. As part of global Job Tech giant, The Stepstone Group, Pnet offers end-to-end recruitment solutions.
