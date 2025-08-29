Career advice from the women at Pnet: What they wish they knew then, what they know now

August is Women’s Month in South Africa, a time to recognise both the enormous progress and the remaining challenges in achieving gender equity in the workplace. Pnet’s research shows that women in South Africa remain underrepresented in senior leadership positions and continue to earn less than men doing equivalent work.

1. What can young women do to get their careers off to a strong start?

“Stay true to yourself and trust your own instincts. Don’t let other people’s opinions define you. Form your own perspective based on your experiences. Embrace change, remain adaptable, and commit to continuous learning, as these qualities will help you grow and succeed in any environment.” – Wiebka Cooper, head of response handling

“Take on challenges that push you out of your comfort zone, even if you’re not sure you’ll succeed. Every failure is an opportunity to learn and get better. The skills and lessons learned along the way are what set you up for long-term success.” – Eulene Pillay, head of commercial operations

“There isn’t always an immediate heroic solution to gender biases or other challenges. But keeping your head up and showing that you’re capable goes a long way.” – Anja Bates, head of data

2. Do you have any advice for women to maximise their growth as they move up the corporate ladder?

“Stand firm in your decisions and use them as opportunities for growth. Be a voice of reason and don’t be afraid to challenge decisions when they don’t align with your values or when they lack clarity. Confident, thoughtful input is key to effective leadership.” – Wiebka Cooper

“Remain curious and stay on top of your game. Constantly question the status quo, subscribe to newsletters about your role and industry, and make time in your professional capacity to keep reading and upskilling. And learn to delegate tasks!” – Michelle Dobson, head of brand

“It doesn’t matter where you are in your career. Make sure you set goals and have a clear vision of where you want to be. Always lead from the back, and don’t be afraid to put in some elbow grease.” – Samantha Nozaic, SME sales manager

“Be clear on what you bring in terms of skills and experience, whether gained in a paid or unpaid environment. Read the research on what your male colleagues are doing, not necessarily to emulate them, but to know what you’re up against. They are applying for roles when they are less qualified and asking for bigger pay rises more often.” – Vanessa Gibb, people lead

3. Any advice for navigating those difficult days at work with grit and resilience?

“When things are tough and overwhelming, make a numbered list of priorities. This helps me to get some clarity and gain control by being able to tick off different tasks when completed.” – Anja Bates

“Keep the compliments. File messages and mails of words of appreciation and encouragement that you get from managers, clients and colleagues when something goes well. Keep them in your pocket for those hard days when it feels like everything is challenging. Know that the tough times don’t last.” – Vanessa Gibb

“Ask for help and understanding. It was difficult for my colleagues and leadership to grasp that, on top of the everyday challenges they faced, I was navigating it all while sleep-deprived and juggling the unpredictability of early motherhood. Asking for grace during those times wasn’t easy, but when I did, it was met with understanding.” – Leandre van der Merwe, customer success manager

4. How do you set boundaries and manage that elusive work-life balance?

“Staying organised and prioritise what matters. It’s not always perfect, but I keep going for my kids and for myself. When you get home, put everything away and give your attention to your family.” – Anja Burger, quality assurance team lead

“Recognise that some days are better than others. When I am at work it’s all work with no personal distractions. When I am at home with my family, I eliminate all work distractions – no phones, no laptops.” – Frances Dos Santos, agency sales manager

5. What do you wish someone had told you earlier in your working life?

“Networking matters. As an introvert, I often shied away from working breakfasts, events and networking sessions, and I have since seen the benefit that these sessions offer to building your personal brand and professional reputation.” – Michelle Dobson

“Be honest with yourself about your strengths and weaknesses to maximise your opportunities. Do more research on what you want to do, listen to all your options and be strong enough to choose your own way.” – Lisa Tennant, head of finance

“Don’t try to do it all alone. Build a support network of mentors, peers, and allies. Leadership is not just about delivering numbers; it’s about creating an environment where others can succeed too. It’s okay to ask for help and to set boundaries. You don’t need to burn out to prove your worth.” – Ilana Bouwer, head of sales

6. What needs to change to improve gender balance in the workplace?

“More support for working mothers and flexibility, more women in leadership roles, and workplaces that truly value balance, flexibility, and mental wellbeing.” – Anja Burger

“Clear policies to ensure gender diversity at all decision-making levels, not just in entry-level positions. This would empower more women to influence policy and shape workplace culture from the top down. Flexible work options, like remote work, flexible hours, or even job sharing, support women’s career growth while allowing them to balance home responsibilities.” – Eulene Pillay

“A shift in the perception that career growth and family life are mutually exclusive. Creating workplaces that actively support different life stages - from flexible work for parents to mentorship for emerging leaders - so women don’t have to choose between ambition and family.” – Ilana Bouwer

“I’d love to see more workplaces normalise flexibility without guilt, where performance is measured by impact, not hours. I want women to feel they can be both ambitious and present in their personal lives, without compromise.” – Leandre van der Merwe

“Be true to yourself, don’t listen to the noise in the background and don’t allow anyone to tell you it is not possible. Don’t allow other people’s opinions to shape who you are.” – Samantha Nozaic

Closing reflections

This Women’s Month, we celebrate the achievements of female business leaders and professionals, while recognising the hurdles they continue to surmount. Research into the latest workplace trends affecting women, creating space to listen to women’s voices, and committing to action are all ways that every organisation can take meaningful steps towards more equitable workplaces for all.



