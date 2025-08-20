What to do when work isn’t working for you

You go to work every morning and somehow you get through the day. You get enough done to avoid getting into trouble with your boss. But the spark has gone, and every day seems like a grind. No longer do you go above-and-beyond or speak up in meetings. You might not say it out loud, but you often think it: “That’s definitely not in my job description”.

If this sounds familiar, then you have joined the ranks hundreds of thousands of South Africans who are ‘quiet quitting’. It’s a state where you are physically present at work each day, but you have checked out emotionally and mentally. You do your duties, but without much enthusiasm. To put it simply, the thrill is gone.

A survey from Remchannel, an employee value proposition company in the Old Mutual group, reveals that of South African employees who have recently resigned:

39% were seeking better pay and career growth; and



31% left due to dissatisfaction with their current roles.

These figures suggest that many South Africans are unhappy at work. But many worry about whether they will be able to find another job if they resign. Instead, they ‘quit’ without handing in their formal resignation. This unhappiness can be contagious, affecting not only the individual but also overall productivity, collaboration, efficiency, and even customer service across the organisation.

Some signs that you’re quiet quitting at work include:

Feeling isolated from your team



Not volunteering for extra projects or responsibilities



Keeping quiet in meetings unless addressed directly



Feeling less productive than before



Cynicism about your impact at work or your company’s values



A general lack of interest in your tasks and targets



Arriving late to work or leaving early

Reasons for quiet quitting

There are many reasons for quiet quitting. It might be that you feel your salary does not reflect your worth to your employer. Perhaps you’re bored and feel you’re not getting challenged enough. Or it may be the result of a toxic company culture, a lack of recognition for your talents and work, or a shortage of opportunities to grow.

Quiet quitting is a way of protecting yourself when work isn’t working for you. It can be a way to take back the time, energy, and emotional space that work no longer seems to deserve. It is often a form of quiet resistance: choosing not to put yourself out there when recognition, growth, or support is missing.

How to move from quiet quitting to meaningful change

By emotionally detaching yourself, you might feel able to create distance from stress, burnout, conflict, or constant disappointment. In the longer term, however, quiet quitting is not the best choice for your mental wellbeing or career progression. You are still stuck in a situation that makes you feel unhappy.

Feeling undervalued or stuck could be an opportunity to change things for the better. Start by asking yourself:

What is really missing from my work life?



Is it purpose? Growth? Flexibility? Recognition?



What would a fulfilling role look like?

From there, take action:

Speak to someone you trust, a mentor, a friend or a former colleague to discuss your experience at work.



If possible, sit down with your manager to explore solutions. They might be able to give you new tasks or learning opportunities that get you excited about work again.



Feeling stuck in a job or workplace that does not suit you? Explore jobs on an online recruitment platform, or network with peers to find out what else is out there for you.



Refresh your CV and update your Pnet profile to start your job search.

Small steps can reignite your sense of purpose and control over your career. The important thing to remember is that you do not have to settle for underpayment, lack of growth opportunities, or unfair treatment. That’s the message behind Pnet’s latest advertising campaign - “Helping Hands” - to remind South Africans that they have the power to take the first step towards something better.



