    SanParks starts road upgrade project at Mapungubwe National Park

    South African National Parks (SanParks) has officially broken ground on a road upgrade initiative at Mapungubwe National Park and World Heritage Site in Limpopo.
    18 Nov 2025
    Source: Supplied
    The project is funded through the SADC Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCA) Financing Facility, with financial support from the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany via KfW Development Bank, and implemented in partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

    SanParks has received a grant of EUR 600,000 (around R11.9m) to upgrade key roads and procure two vehicles to strengthen day-to-day operations, including law enforcement and anti-poaching patrols.

    The road improvements aim to enhance accessibility to a major heritage interpretation site, improve the overall visitor experience and support operational efficiency across the park.

    Strengthening transboundary conservation

    Mapungubwe National Park forms part of the Greater Mapungubwe Transfrontier Conservation Area, shared by South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

    The project supports ongoing cross-border cooperation focused on biodiversity protection, heritage conservation and tourism development within the region.

    Let's do Biz