Business with heart: East Coast Radio's Season of Sharing raises over R1.8m!

East Coast Radio’s Big Favour: Season of Sharing Telethon once again demonstrated the remarkable power of partnerships, compassion, and collective purpose. Hosted at Pick n Pay Hyper by the Sea in Durban North on 7 November, this year’s telethon raised an impressive R1,860,000, reaffirming the strength of KwaZulu-Natal’s business and community spirit.

Stacey and J Sbu pictured above announce the final tally of donation pledges during the Season Of Sharing Telethon

Now a signature initiative on KZN’s giving calendar, the Season of Sharing campaign brings together corporate partners, listeners, and East Coast Radio talent to help feed families in need across the province. Every contribution, from individual pledges to corporate donations goes directly toward delivering food hampers filled with essential items, ensuring that those facing hardship can enjoy nutritious meals this festive season.

“The success of Season of Sharing lies in collaboration,” said Mzuvele Mthethwa, managing director at East Coast Radio. “Our partnership with Pick n Pay continues to amplify the difference we can make together. Each year, we see businesses step forward to show that compassion and corporate responsibility can go hand in hand.”

For Pick n Pay, hosting and supporting the telethon is more than a sponsorship: "Pick nPay is extremely proud to be part of this meaningful East Coast Radio Season of Sharing campaign, and we are inspired by the enthusiasm shown by everyone involved. We now look forward to the upcoming drop-offs and continuing to make a difference together in the spirit of giving this festive season," shared Elisha Parbhoodeen, customer service manager and CSI coordinator at Pick n Pay.

Just a day after the telethon, Pick n Pay announced during the East Coast Breakfast Show that they would be donating 500 food hampers for the campaign, which increased the total to R3.1m!

East Coast Breakfast’s Darren, Sky and Carmen pictured having a light moment during the Season of Sharing Telethon

Thanks to the combined efforts of ECR’s loyal listeners, generous clients and dedicated partners like Pick n Pay, East Coast Radio will be able to deliver food hampers to over 1,192 families for six weeks this festive season.

In the coming two weeks, the funds raised will be put into action as food hampers are packed and delivered to families in need throughout KwaZulu-Natal. Businesses, partners, and listeners are encouraged to follow East Coast Radio’s social media platforms for updates, stories, and moments from these deliveries, a true reflection of what can be achieved when the province unites with purpose.

South African actress Leleti Khumalo – pictured with East Coast Radio managing director Mzuvele Mthethwa, and ECR presenter Carol Ofori – lent her support for the telethon

East Coast Radio invites more businesses and organisations to join this growing movement of kindness, whether through donations, partnerships, or amplifying the message of hope that defines the Season of Sharing.

Doing good is good business.

Have a look at the gallery below of some of the moments captured from the telethon: