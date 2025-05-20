Thousands step out for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk 2025!

KwaZulu-Natal came alive on Sunday, 18 May 2025, as thousands of walkers hit Durban’s scenic promenade for the much-anticipated Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk. Bringing together families, friends, and fitness enthusiasts, the event once again proved why it remains one of the province’s most loved annual traditions.

Over 22,000 walkers showed up for the 21st edition of the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk on Sunday, 18 May 2025. Image credit: Julian Carelsen

With over 20,000 participants, the 2025 Suncoast ECR Big Walk was a true celebration of health, wellness, and togetherness. Walkers of all ages embraced the vibrant atmosphere, cheered on by live entertainment, exciting giveaways, and the electric energy of Durban’s community spirit.

A historic first – The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk Anthem debuts!

This year’s event was extra special, featuring the first-ever Big Walk Anthem performed live by Yashna, a talented KZN artist who won the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk Anthem Search. Local musicians were invited to create an original song that captured the essence of the Big Walk, and Yashna’s uplifting track was the perfect soundtrack to an unforgettable day.

More than just a walk – giving back to the community

Beyond the fun and fitness, the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk also made a significant impact on the community. This year’s event raised an incredible R120,000 for The KZN Cerebral Palsy Association, reinforcing the Big Walk’s commitment to giving back and supporting those in need.

“The event is about so much more than walking – it’s about community, connection, and making a difference,” says East Coast Radio’s managing director, Mzuvele Mthethwa. “This year’s donation to The KZN Cerebral Palsy Association is just one example of how this event continues to uplift lives.”

This year’s CSI recipient, The KwaZulu-Natal Cerebral Palsy Association received a generous donation f R120,000. Image credit: Julian Carelsen

Suncoast’s director of Operations, Adam MacIntyre, adds: “Seeing thousands of smiling faces along the promenade is what makes the Suncoast ECR Big Walk so special. This year, with the addition of the Big Walk Anthem and our significant contribution to The KZN Cerebral Palsy Association, we created even more unforgettable moments. We can’t wait for next year!”

East Coast Breakfast host Darren Maule gets the crowd excited for the start of the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk. Image credit: Julian Carelsen

Looking Ahead to 2026!

The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk 2026 is already on the horizon, promising even more excitement, music, and community spirit. Be sure to stay tuned for updates and registration details!

About the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk

The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk is KZN’s largest annual walking event, bringing over 20,000 participants together each year. Now in its 21st edition, the event promotes health, community, and entertainment, offering an inclusive and memorable experience for all. Suncoast is the proud main sponsor of this beloved event. Learn more at www.bigwalk.co.za.



