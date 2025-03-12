A Million and Change: The radio giveaway that’s more than just money

What would you do with a million bucks? Buy a house so fancy even your bathtub feels like a swimming pool? Book a first-class seat to “See ya, never” island? Finally give that side hustle the glow-up it deserves?

For most of us, a million isn’t just cash, it’s a reset button, a game-changer, a “why not?” moment waiting to happen.

From 10 March, 'A Million & Change' the biggest radio giveaway of 2025 will be open for entries.

That’s right, one lucky South African will win R1 million in cash.

But 'A Million & Change' isn’t just about the lucky listener who takes home the million, it’s about the ripple effect. The winner will also get R125,000 to donate to a charity of their choice, proving that real change doesn’t just stop at your bank account.

Mzuvele Mthethwa, MD of East Coast Radio, said: "We are so excited that we get to change someone’s life for the better and give one lucky South African an opportunity to pay it forward by selecting an NGO of their choice to receive R125,000. As a brand, we want to continuously make a meaningful difference – not only in our listeners’ lives but also in the community we care so much about."

Want a shot at a life-changing payday and a way to pay-it-forward to a good cause? Simply go to ecr.co.za, follow the link and answer three ridiculously easy questions. You can also get bonus entries by sharing the link of social media. New entries open daily, so keep coming back to up your chances of winning the million!

Win big. Give back. Change everything.



