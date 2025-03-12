Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

East Coast RadioTopco MediaDentsuMediamarkIMC ConferenceBroad MediaBoundlessSmart MediaJacaranda FMWe Do DigitalHook, Line & SinkerOrnicoAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingBrandLoveOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    A Million and Change: The radio giveaway that’s more than just money

    Issued by East Coast Radio
    12 Mar 2025
    12 Mar 2025
    What would you do with a million bucks? Buy a house so fancy even your bathtub feels like a swimming pool? Book a first-class seat to “See ya, never” island? Finally give that side hustle the glow-up it deserves?
    A Million and Change: The radio giveaway that&#x2019;s more than just money

    For most of us, a million isn’t just cash, it’s a reset button, a game-changer, a “why not?” moment waiting to happen.

    From 10 March, 'A Million & Change' the biggest radio giveaway of 2025 will be open for entries.

    That’s right, one lucky South African will win R1 million in cash.

    But 'A Million & Change' isn’t just about the lucky listener who takes home the million, it’s about the ripple effect. The winner will also get R125,000 to donate to a charity of their choice, proving that real change doesn’t just stop at your bank account.

    Mzuvele Mthethwa, MD of East Coast Radio, said: "We are so excited that we get to change someone’s life for the better and give one lucky South African an opportunity to pay it forward by selecting an NGO of their choice to receive R125,000. As a brand, we want to continuously make a meaningful difference – not only in our listeners’ lives but also in the community we care so much about."

    Want a shot at a life-changing payday and a way to pay-it-forward to a good cause? Simply go to ecr.co.za, follow the link and answer three ridiculously easy questions. You can also get bonus entries by sharing the link of social media. New entries open daily, so keep coming back to up your chances of winning the million!

    Win big. Give back. Change everything.

    Read more: Competition, East Coast Radio, prize
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    East Coast Radio
    East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz