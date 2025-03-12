How radio connects and empowers South African communities

For generations, radio has been an integral part of our daily lives. Many of us grew up listening to the radio during our commute to school, falling in love with music and engaging with in-depth discussions through talk radio.

Even today, in a rapidly evolving media landscape, radio remains one of the most powerful and timeless communication mediums, continuing to inform, entertain, and keep audiences updated on current events.

Radio’s role in South African communities

In South Africa, radio reaches communities that mainstream media often overlook.

The growth of community media has been essential in serving local audiences, making radio a crucial tool for education, awareness, and community engagement.

This is especially true in remote areas where other communication channels are limited or inaccessible.

World Radio Day 2025: A focus on climate change

This year’s World Radio Day was commemorated on 13 February under the theme "Radio and Climate Change."

The day provided an opportunity to reflect on the importance of radio as a tool for information dissemination and to acknowledge the contributions of South Africa’s many radio professionals and volunteers.

Radio remains a vital platform for giving people a voice, particularly through community radio.

It promotes developmental communication by sharing information while allowing listeners to participate in discussions about the issues that affect them most.

Broadcasting in local languages ensures that important news and updates reach all members of a community effectively.

Government’s support for community radio

The government has made significant strides in developing the community media sector to reflect the needs and aspirations of South Africans.

Through the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), numerous community media projects have been funded nationwide, including 321 community radio and television stations and 185 community print projects.

One of the latest beneficiaries of the MDDA is Vukani Community Radio in Cala, Eastern Cape.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art digital broadcast studio, the station reaches communities in the Chris Hani District Municipality and surrounding towns such as Queenstown, Butterworth, Cradock, and King Williams Town.

Vukani Community Radio serves as an essential platform for discussing topical issues and giving the community a voice in matters that directly affect them.

Radio’s role in climate awareness and disaster communication

World Radio Day also underscored radio’s role in linking communities to life-saving information during disasters and emergencies.

This year’s celebrations focused on the need for public awareness and action on climate-related issues.

Radio has a vital role to play in addressing climate change, from countering misinformation spread by climate sceptics to helping communities understand the impact of environmental changes.

It also educates citizens on their role in mitigating climate change and adapting to its effects.

South Africa has experienced the devastating consequences of extreme weather events firsthand.

During these crises, radio has been instrumental in quickly sharing critical safety information, enabling citizens to protect themselves and their communities.

The future of radio in South Africa

For many in our nation, radio remains the lifeblood of communication, and its impact will continue to shape and strengthen communities.

In an ever-changing world, the power of radio to inform, connect, and inspire remains unwavering, ensuring it will remain a pillar of communication for generations to come.