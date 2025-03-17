Subscribe & Follow
Inaugural Community Radio Awards celebrates local broadcasting
Set to take place on 23 May 2025 from Boitumelo Media, the Community Radio Awards will honour stations, programmes, and individual contributors who have gone above and beyond in promoting community engagement, social justice, and local storytelling.
Community radio has long been a vital source of information, entertainment, and cultural expression, serving diverse populations and providing a platform for underrepresented voices.
"We are excited to launch these awards to shine a spotlight on the incredible work being done in community radio," says Motseki Mabuya, the founder.
“These stations play a critical role in connecting people, fostering dialogue, and enriching our culture. It’s time to celebrate their achievements,” adds Mabuya.
To enter
Nominations are now open and can be submitted online at admin@boitumelomedia.co.za.
The audio submission should be six minutes long and include the profile of the presenter, a profile of the show, and a written motivation.
Entreis close 28 March. Nominations will be announced on 31 March 2025.
Winners will be determined by a panel of esteemed judges from the media sector.
Categories
Community Radio Of The Year
Best On-Air Personality
Best Community Radio Show
Best Music Show
Best Breakfast show
Best Midmorning Show
Best Midday Show
Best Afternoon Drive
Best Current Affairs
Best Talk Show
Best Late Night Time Show
Best Content Producer
Best Weekend Show
Best Sports Show
Best Field Reporter
Best News Reader
Best Breakfast Presenter
Best Midmorning Presenter
Best Midday Presenter
Best Afternoon Drive
Best Current Affairs Show Host
Best Talk Show Host
Best Late Night Presenter
Best Music Show Presenter
Best Sports Presenter
Best Traditional Music Presenter
Best Audio Packaged
Hall Of Fame 5 Recipients
Best Online Presenter
Best Online Radio Show
Best Online Station
Special Recognition Award – This will be awarded to the radio station/individual that has made a major contribution to the community radio
sector. There will be no shortlist announced for this award.
