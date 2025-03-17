Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
    Marketing & Media Radio & Audio

    Inaugural Community Radio Awards celebrates local broadcasting

    17 Mar 2025
    The inaugural Community Radio Awards will recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of community radio stations and their dedicated personnel to local media landscapes.
    The inaugural Community Radio Awards will take place on 23 May 2025 (Image supplied)
    The inaugural Community Radio Awards will take place on 23 May 2025 (Image supplied)

    Set to take place on 23 May 2025 from Boitumelo Media, the Community Radio Awards will honour stations, programmes, and individual contributors who have gone above and beyond in promoting community engagement, social justice, and local storytelling.

    Community radio has long been a vital source of information, entertainment, and cultural expression, serving diverse populations and providing a platform for underrepresented voices.

    "We are excited to launch these awards to shine a spotlight on the incredible work being done in community radio," says Motseki Mabuya, the founder.

    “These stations play a critical role in connecting people, fostering dialogue, and enriching our culture. It’s time to celebrate their achievements,” adds Mabuya.

    To enter

    Nominations are now open and can be submitted online at admin@boitumelomedia.co.za.

    The audio submission should be six minutes long and include the profile of the presenter, a profile of the show, and a written motivation.

    Entreis close 28 March. Nominations will be announced on 31 March 2025.

    Winners will be determined by a panel of esteemed judges from the media sector.

    Categories

    Community Radio Of The Year
    Best On-Air Personality
    Best Community Radio Show
    Best Music Show
    Best Breakfast show
    Best Midmorning Show
    Best Midday Show
    Best Afternoon Drive
    Best Current Affairs
    Best Talk Show
    Best Late Night Time Show
    Best Content Producer
    Best Weekend Show
    Best Sports Show
    Best Field Reporter
    Best News Reader
    Best Breakfast Presenter
    Best Midmorning Presenter
    Best Midday Presenter
    Best Afternoon Drive
    Best Current Affairs Show Host
    Best Talk Show Host
    Best Late Night Presenter
    Best Music Show Presenter
    Best Sports Presenter
    Best Traditional Music Presenter
    Best Audio Packaged
    Hall Of Fame 5 Recipients
    Best Online Presenter
    Best Online Radio Show
    Best Online Station
    Special Recognition Award – This will be awarded to the radio station/individual that has made a major contribution to the community radio
    sector. There will be no shortlist announced for this award.

    Let's do Biz