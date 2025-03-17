Inaugural Community Radio Awards celebrates local broadcasting

The inaugural Community Radio Awards will recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of community radio stations and their dedicated personnel to local media landscapes.

The inaugural Community Radio Awards will take place on 23 May 2025 (Image supplied)

Set to take place on 23 May 2025 from Boitumelo Media, the Community Radio Awards will honour stations, programmes, and individual contributors who have gone above and beyond in promoting community engagement, social justice, and local storytelling.

Community radio has long been a vital source of information, entertainment, and cultural expression, serving diverse populations and providing a platform for underrepresented voices.

"We are excited to launch these awards to shine a spotlight on the incredible work being done in community radio," says Motseki Mabuya, the founder.

“These stations play a critical role in connecting people, fostering dialogue, and enriching our culture. It’s time to celebrate their achievements,” adds Mabuya.

To enter

Nominations are now open and can be submitted online at admin@boitumelomedia.co.za.

The audio submission should be six minutes long and include the profile of the presenter, a profile of the show, and a written motivation.

Entreis close 28 March. Nominations will be announced on 31 March 2025.

Winners will be determined by a panel of esteemed judges from the media sector.

Categories

Community Radio Of The Year

Best On-Air Personality

Best Community Radio Show

Best Music Show

Best Breakfast show

Best Midmorning Show

Best Midday Show

Best Afternoon Drive

Best Current Affairs

Best Talk Show

Best Late Night Time Show

Best Content Producer

Best Weekend Show

Best Sports Show

Best Field Reporter

Best News Reader

Best Breakfast Presenter

Best Midmorning Presenter

Best Midday Presenter

Best Afternoon Drive

Best Current Affairs Show Host

Best Talk Show Host

Best Late Night Presenter

Best Music Show Presenter

Best Sports Presenter

Best Traditional Music Presenter

Best Audio Packaged

Hall Of Fame 5 Recipients

Best Online Presenter

Best Online Radio Show

Best Online Station

Special Recognition Award – This will be awarded to the radio station/individual that has made a major contribution to the community radio

sector. There will be no shortlist announced for this award.