Ogilvy One CTO Ravi Pal: Strategies for future-proofing AI and delivering customer-centric growth

Ogilvy One’s global CTO Ravi Pal will present a virtual session at Adobe Summit 2025 in Las Vegas taking place from today Monday, 17 March to Thursday 20 March in the Beyond the Hype: Reengineering Marketing for the Post-AI Enterprise session to explore AI’s impact on platform trust, customer experience, and business growth, with a focus on driving revenue while maintaining brand and customer integrity.

"AI is a force multiplier, but it needs to be implemented in a way that enhances, not erodes, the human experience,” says Pal.

“This session will offer a framework for doing just that, helping brands build trust, break down silos, and drive sustainable growth in the post-AI world. In today's market, standing still is not an option; brands must actively embrace AI to remain competitive.”

The session will also underscore the critical need for brands to actively embrace AI, recognising that inaction carries its risks in a rapidly evolving market.

Now is the moment of truth for AI adoption

As AI adoption accelerates, some businesses prioritise rapid innovation over strategic planning, which could lead to platform decay and the creation of organisational silos that are less technical than political.

This trend threatens to erode brand loyalty and sustainable growth.At the same time, other organisations struggle to fully leverage AI, not because of the technology itself but because of a lack of a clear people strategy and alignment.

Therefore, now is the moment of truth for AI adoption.

Brands must act decisively to implement future-proof strategies, as Pal will outline, to ensure AI enhances, rather than erodes, the customer experience.

Future-proof AI strategy components

In his session, Pal will discuss the essential components of a future-proof AI strategy, including addressing the people strategy, data management, and viewing AI as a relationship builder for brands.

The session will contextualise these insights within the WPP and Adobe partnership, highlighting a shared vision for responsible technology adoption that amplifies human experiences rather than replacing them.

Insights

The Human hurdle Why people – not AI – are the biggest challenge to delivering next-gen customer experiences and how to align strategy with execution.

Breaking down silos How businesses can address political and operational barriers to unlock AI-powered marketing at scale.

AI for relationship buildingUnderstanding how to leverage AI to deepen customer relationships through personalised experiences, strategic automation, and trust-building initiatives, moving beyond simple transactional optimisation.

Ogilvy One will also host a private, invite-only session in the Prestige Lounge alongside the NFL and the Eagles, with 50 select attendees.

This session will spotlight the NFL’s international expansion strategy and how MarTech and Fandom drive this growth.

The discussion will explore how data, fan engagement, and personalized marketing are crucial in expanding the league’s global footprint.

To learn more about Ogilvy One at Adobe Summit, please visit Ogilvy One.