5 ways to overcome the year-end overwhelm

As we near the end of the year, business expectations are high as year-end targets need to be met; however, fatigue is setting in, impacting employee productivity.

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), one in three employees suffers from burnout. At the same time, Gallup reports that 36% of the workforce experiences excessive daily stress, and over 71% are disengaged at work.

“Studies have found that this comes at the cost of an estimated R161bn annually in lost productivity and absenteeism,” says Keri Rudolph, founder of The IV Bar.

Here are five practical ways to manage the year-end fatigue:

1. Draw the line between work and life

South Africans often pride themselves on resilience, but pushing through without boundaries is a recipe for burnout. Set clear cut-off times, take leave days, and use micro-breaks to recharge. Even a 10-minute walk can reset your nervous system.

2. Rethink productivity

According to Stellenbosch Business School, the “always-on” culture is toxic. Instead of chasing endless to-do lists, prioritise what truly matters.

“Burnout stems from imbalances between demands and resources, not laziness. The human body and its capabilities are finite; learn to listen to the cues your body gives when it's stretched,” expresses Rudolph.

3. Prioritise mental health

Research publication, October Health, says that 32% of South Africans report high work stress. This makes mental wellness non-negotiable.

“If you are feeling overwhelmed, or the year-end slump is starting to feel chronic, tap into employee assistance programmes, counselling, or mindfulness apps. Early intervention prevents stress from spiraling into depression,” says Rudolph.

4. Fuel your body with modern wellness

Nutrition and hydration often fall by the wayside during deadlines. Modern solutions like IV nutrient therapy are gaining traction locally for their ability to restore energy and immunity.

“Stress doesn’t leave on its own—sometimes you need an extra hand in the form of vitamin infusions designed to combat fatigue and brain fog in a calm, restorative setting,” says Rudolph.

5. Plan—realistically

Break big projects into smaller tasks and delegate where possible. A clear plan reduces overwhelm and helps teams finish strong without sacrificing well-being.

“Year-end fatigue is real, but it’s not inevitable. By humanising productivity and embracing modern wellness strategies, South African professionals can close the year with energy—and start the next one on a healthier note,” concludes Rudolph.